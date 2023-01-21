Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    6 injured as twin blasts rock Jammu, area cordoned off

    The explosions happened in the Narwal neighbourhood of Jammu City.  Several police personnel were present at the spot of the blasts and those injured were immediately rushed to a hospital nearby. The area has been cordoned off.

    At least six persons got injured as twin explosions rocked Jammu on Saturday, senior officials said. According to Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (Jammu), the explosions happened in the Narwal neighbourhood of Jammu City. Several police personnel were present at the spot of the blasts and those injured were immediately rushed to a hospital nearby. The area has been cordoned off.

    According to Mukesh Singh, the ADGP for Jammu Zone, "Two bombs happened in the Narwal district of Jammu, injuring six persons."

    Also Read | Moscow-Goa flight with 238 on board diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat

    The security grid in Jammu and Kashmir would be rendered impenetrable over the next three months, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who made the announcement on January 14 while visiting Jammu.

    Additionally, he declared that the government will prosecute those responsible for the two consecutive assaults in Rajouri. Amit Shah also sent 18 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to Rajouri and Poonch districts to step up anti-terror operations after the deaths in Dhangri.

    Also Read: One last time... Il-38 'Winged Stallion' will be seen at Republic Day 2023 parade

    Meanwhile, Congress Party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra began its Jammu and Kashmir leg from this border district on Thursday. The march, which began in Kanyakumari on September 7 and is expected to culminate in Srinagar on January 30, entered Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab on Thursday night.

    Meanwhile, the Jammu Srinagar National Highway has again been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones at Panthiyal, officials said on Saturday.

     

