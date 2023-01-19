One last time... Il-38 'Winged Stallion' will be seen at Republic Day 2023 parade

The Russian-origin aircraft was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1977 and had been a formidable asset for the force throughout its service life.

Il-38 Sea Dragon

Indian Navy's Ilyushin Il-38 'Sea Dragon', a maritime patrol aircraft and anti-submarine warfare aircraft, will be participating in the Republic Day parade for the first and probably the last time. The Russian-origin aircraft served in the Indian Navy for 44 years before it retired on January 17 last year. The Il-38 aircraft designated as IN-301 was part of Indian Naval Air Squadron 315 -- the 'Winged Stallions' -- at Goa. The Russian-origin aircraft was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1977 and had been a formidable asset for the force throughout its service life. The Indian Navy moved into the arena of airborne Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance combined with long-range anti-submarine search and strike, anti-ship strike and electronic signal intelligence after its induction. It was equipped with a magnetic anomaly detection system, a search-and-attack radar and electronic support measures. It had an automated target search and track system capable of spotting surface ships and submarines.

Il-38 Sea Dragon