One last time... Il-38 'Winged Stallion' will be seen at Republic Day 2023 parade
Indian Navy's Ilyushin Il-38 'Sea Dragon', a maritime patrol aircraft and anti-submarine warfare aircraft, will be participating in the Republic Day parade for the first and probably the last time. The Russian-origin aircraft served in the Indian Navy for 44 years before it retired on January 17 last year. The Il-38 aircraft designated as IN-301 was part of Indian Naval Air Squadron 315 -- the 'Winged Stallions' -- at Goa.
The Russian-origin aircraft was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1977 and had been a formidable asset for the force throughout its service life. The Indian Navy moved into the arena of airborne Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance combined with long-range anti-submarine search and strike, anti-ship strike and electronic signal intelligence after its induction.
It was equipped with a magnetic anomaly detection system, a search-and-attack radar and electronic support measures. It had an automated target search and track system capable of spotting surface ships and submarines.
With its long endurance and better operating range, the IL-38 had been an all-weather aircraft, and before retirement, it had completed over 10,000 hours of operational flying. It could undertake 10-hour missions powered by four turboprop engines.
As per the Indian Navy, the aircraft was fully serviceable till the last day of its operational life. It had flown a seven-hour mission sortie before bidding farewell. In 2021, it fired two combat air-to-surface missiles successfully.
Other firsts this time
There are several formations that have been introduced for the first time at the Republic Day Parade flypast. These include flying formations like Bheem, Vajrang and Prachand.
Bheem formation comprises of one C-17 transport aircraft flanked by two Sukhoi fighter jets, while the Vajrang will have one transport aircraft C-130 and four Rafales.
Light Combat Helicopter Prachand, which was inducted a few months ago, will also manoeuvre over Kartavaya Path in Prachand formation with the Apache and ALH Mk-IV helicopters.