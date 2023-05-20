5 'guarantees' will become law in 1st Cabinet meeting of new Karnataka govt, assures Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi guaranteed on Saturday that the first Cabinet meeting will result in the implementation of the five 'guarantees' the party made prior to the Karnataka elections. "The first cabinet meeting of the new government will take place in one to two hours. In that meeting, all the five 'guarantees' will become a law," Gandhi said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the five 'guarantees' promised by the party before the elections in Karnataka will be implemented within a few hours after the first Cabinet meeting. He said that the "hatred and corruption" of the BJP was vanquished by the Karnataka electorate in the Assembly elections.

"I had stated that we don't make empty guarantees. We abide by our word. In one to two hours, the new government's first cabinet meeting will begin. In that meeting, all the five 'guarantees' will become a law," Gandhi said after the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister.

Gandhi said that the Congress triumphed in the election because it had "truth and the backing of poor people" on its side, as opposed to the BJP's "money, power, and police."

"However, the BJP, their corruption, and their hate were rejected in the election by the people. Love triumphed and hate was defeated, as we had stated in our Padayatra," he added. He also conveyed his appreciation to the Karnataka people for their unwavering support of the Congress.

"We are aware of the anguish you have endured over the past five years. The electoral victory of the Congress was discussed in the media. Numerous analysis and ideas were put forward. However, the Congress supported Dalits, tribal members, weaker communities, and other underprivileged groups, which was the cause for the triumph," he added.

Political analysts claimed that the 'guarantees' pledge resonated with the electorate throughout the campaign, especially women, and was a major factor in the Congress' stunning success in the Assembly elections.

In the May 10 Assembly elections, the Congress ousted the BJP from power, winning 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly. BJP got 66 seats and the Janata Dal (Secular) headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda managed only 19.

(With PTI Inputs)