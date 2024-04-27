Entertainment

Who is Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez?

60-year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires

Image credits: Instagram

Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez is a 60-year-old woman from Argentina who defied preconceptions and etched her name into history.

By winning the coveted title of Miss Universe for the province of Buenos Aires, she became the first woman of her age cohort to clinch such a prestigious beauty accolade.

Her triumph, announced on Wednesday, not only honors her incredible journey but also highlights the Miss Universe beauty pageant's commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

Rodriguez hails from La Plata, the capital city of Argentina's Buenos Aires Province, and is more than simply a beauty queen.

She is also a seasoned lawyer and journalist, demonstrating the complex character of contemporary beauty. 

Her achievement demonstrates her tenacity in breaking down barriers and redefining conventional beauty and age standards.

