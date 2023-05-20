Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar sworn in as Karnataka CM, Dy CM (WATCH)

Siddaramaiah took oath as the new Karnataka chief minister today with state Congress Chief DK Shivakumar as his deputy. The oath-taking ceremony held at Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru.

The Congress leader Siddaramaiah took oath as the new Karnataka chief minister on Saturday with state chief DK Shivakumar as his deputy. The oath-taking ceremony was held at Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru. The venue is the same place where Siddaramaiah took oath in 2013, when he became Chief Minister for the first time.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav attended the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Karnataka Government in Bengaluru. Additionally, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and NCP president Sharad Pawar also attended the ceremony.

The first list of Cabinet Ministers approved by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge included A.G. Parmeshwara, K.H. Muniyappa, K.J. George, M.B. Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyanka Kharge, Ramalimga Reddy and B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Earlier, DK Shivakumar welcomed Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Bengaluru.

JMM, RJD, Shiv Sena, SP, PDP, CPI(M), CPI, MDMK, RSP, CPI(ML), VCK, RLD, Kerala Congress, and IUML leaders have all received invites from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to attend the swearing-in event.

In the Karnataka Assembly election on May 10, the Congress secured a resounding victory, taking 135 of the state's 224 seats and expelling the BJP from office. The JD(S), which had planned to act as the kingmaker, came in last place with only 19 seats, well behind the BJP in second place with 66 seats.