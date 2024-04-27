Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Shashank Singh wins hearts with iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose after PBKS' win over KKR (WATCH)

    Shashank Singh delivered a breathtaking performance, scoring 68 runs off just 28 balls, leading Punjab Kings to a historic victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2024 clash at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

    First Published Apr 27, 2024, 10:48 AM IST

    Shashank Singh delivered a breathtaking performance, scoring 68 runs off just 28 balls, leading Punjab Kings to a historic victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2024 clash at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. His winning shot off Ramandeep Singh sealed the deal for Punjab, marking a remarkable achievement as they pulled off the highest successful chase in T20 cricket history, with 8 wickets and 8 balls to spare.

    The match witnessed a barrage of sixes, setting a new record for the format.

    Shashank's innings was punctuated by 8 sixes and 2 fours. Following the match, the official Punjab Kings handle shared a video of the batsman striking the iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose during the jubilant celebrations. Accompanied by the melodious tunes of SRK's blockbuster 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', Shashank spreads his arms wide, echoing the Bollywood superstar who also co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders.

    The caption reads, "Sssshhhh…. Shaaaaashaaaaa… Shashankkkkkk!" as Shashank pays homage to the electrifying atmosphere of the Eden Gardens with a heartfelt "Thank You".

    The Punjab Kings embarked on an explosive chase, led by Jonny Bairstow's sensational century, complemented by blazing half-centuries from Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh, etching their names in cricket history.

    Their pursuit began with a blazing start as Bairstow and Prabhsimran unleashed a barrage of boundaries during the Powerplay, amassing 93 runs. Prabhsimran's fiery knock of 54 off just 20 balls set the tone.

    Bairstow maintained the tempo, ensuring the required run rate never spiraled out of reach. Rilee Rossouw's cameo further bolstered their charge. Bairstow's exceptional century, coupled with Shashank's crucial support, propelled Punjab to a historic victory.

    Their power-packed innings saw Bairstow unbeaten on 108 off 48 balls, while Shashank's quickfire 68 off 28 balls sealed the deal.

    Despite Kolkata Knight Riders' bowlers facing a relentless onslaught, Sunil Narine emerged as a shining light, conceding only 24 runs and claiming a wicket along with a crucial run-out.

    In the earlier innings, Kolkata set a record total at the Eden Gardens, posting 261 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Sunil Narine and Phil Salt notched impressive fifties, with Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer contributing valuable cameos.

    Arshdeep Singh starred for Punjab Kings, securing two wickets, while Sam Curran and Rahul Chahar added one each to their tally.

