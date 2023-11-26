Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    4 Indian crew members among several missing after cargo ship sinks near Greece; dramatic video goes viral

    Four Indians are among the 13 crew members who went missing members who went missing after a cargo ship sank off the Greek island of Lesbos in stormy seas on Sunday.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 26, 2023, 9:17 PM IST

    Thirteen crew members, including four Indians, are missing following the sinking of the cargo ship Raptor off the Greek island of Lesbos in turbulent seas on an early Sunday morning. The vessel, registered in the Comoros, was en route from Egypt to Istanbul, transporting 6,000 tons of salt with a crew of 14—comprising eight Egyptians, four Indians, and two Syrians.

    Subsequent to the ship reporting a mechanical problem at 7 am on Sunday and sending a distress signal, a massive search operation was launched. One Egyptian crew member was rescued, but the ship disappeared approximately 8 km southwest of Lesbos, according to authorities.

    According to a spokeswoman for the coast guard speaking to AP, eight merchant ships, two helicopters, and a Greek navy frigate are actively engaged in the search for survivors. Difficulties were reported by three coast guard vessels attempting to reach the area due to rough seas, she added.

    The national weather service indicated that the area is experiencing northwesterly winds exceeding 80 kph per hour.

    In a separate incident earlier this month, a historic Greek warship sustained damage from gale force winds after repeatedly colliding with a dock.

    Greece has been grappling with recurrent flooding over the past few months, a consequence of facing a series of storms.

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2023, 9:21 PM IST
