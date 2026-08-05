Three leopards were spotted outside a house in Bagwali Pokhar village in Uttarakhand’s Almora, leaving residents alarmed. The animals sat near the house, sniffed around and eventually walked away. A man who filmed the encounter warned that their presence could mean more leopards nearby. The video sparked hilarious reactions online.

A family in Uttarakhand had an unexpected and frightening encounter when three leopards appeared outside their home in Bagwali Pokhar village in Almora district. A video showing the animals near the house has gone viral on social media. The three leopards can be seen sitting close to the residential area, moving around slightly and sniffing the ground before eventually walking away. While the sight may look calm in the video, the person who recorded it said having leopards come so close to homes is a serious concern.

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‘Their presence means there could be more’

In another video, the man who filmed the encounter explained why the sighting was more worrying than it may first appear. He said it is frightening when leopards enter a residential area because their presence could mean that more animals are nearby.

He also pointed out a problem faced by people living in villages in the hills. In many Uttarakhand villages, toilets are located some distance away from the main house.

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This can make stepping outside at night especially risky when wild animals are moving close to homes. The man warning has added a more serious side to the viral video, even as many viewers have reacted to the sighting with jokes.

The man posted an update later that the Forest Department had reached the spot following the leopard sightings and was preparing to install cage in areas where the animals may possibly reach again.

The development has brought some relief to local residents, who thanked the department for stepping in. The move is aimed at safely catching the leopards and reducing the risk to people living in the nearby village.

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‘They came with the whole family’

The comments section quickly filled with funny reactions.

One user joked that the leopards had arrived with their “whole family”, while another said they seemed to have forgotten what they were supposed to do after reaching the house.

Another commenter joked that the three animals had come for dinner.

Some users also made jokes about offering the leopards tea, food and even rotis. One person wrote that the animals had come as guests and joked that the family should at least ask them to stay for tea.

Others joked that the three leopards looked like a security team outside the house.

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Some viewers raised safety concerns

Amid the humour, several users reminded others that the animals are leopards and should not be treated as harmless visitors.

One commenter pointed out that villagers should be careful when stepping outside at night. Another said the animals should not be approached simply to record videos.

Some viewers also raised concerns about shrinking forest areas and increasing contact between wild animals and people.

The video has therefore drawn both laughter and concern, showing how a surprising wildlife encounter can quickly become a social media talking point.

The leopards eventually moved away from the house, but their brief visit has continued to attract attention online.

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