A viral video from a Sitapur primary school showed children being served charred rotis and thin potato curry. Authorities have formed a committee to investigate the matter.

A viral video from a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district has sparked widespread outrage after showing students being served burnt rotis and extremely watery potato curry. The footage, which surfaced on social media, has drawn sharp criticism over the quality of meals provided under the PM-POSHAN (Mid-Day Meal) scheme.

The incident occurred at Chhangapur Primary School in the Mahmoodabad block of Sitapur district. The video shows children receiving poorly cooked, charred rotis alongside a thin vegetable broth with barely any solid potato pieces. The visuals have prompted local residents and social media users to question the implementation of the government's flagship nutrition programme.

Two-member committee formed to probe mid-day meal quality at Chhangapur school

Following the public outcry, District Basic Education Officer (BSA) Gorakhnath Patel ordered an inquiry into the matter. He formed a two-member committee led by the local Block Education Officer to investigate the quality of food being served at the school.

Department officials have stated that formal findings from the committee will dictate strict disciplinary measures against any responsible staff or cooks found violating nutrition guidelines. The committee has been asked to submit its report at the earliest.

The video, which was widely shared on Instagram and other platforms, shows children sitting on the floor with plates containing the poorly prepared meal. The rotis appear blackened and burnt, while the curry lacks any substantial vegetable content.

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Local activists and parents have expressed anger over the incident, demanding accountability and immediate corrective action. Some have questioned how such food could be allowed to be served to young children who depend on the mid-day meal for their daily nutrition.

The PM-POSHAN scheme, formerly known as the Mid-Day Meal programme, aims to provide nutritious cooked meals to schoolchildren across the country. The programme is designed to improve nutrition levels and encourage school attendance.

However, incidents of poor quality meals have been reported from various parts of the state in the past. Officials have often cited lack of proper monitoring and inadequate infrastructure as contributing factors.

The Block Education Officer is expected to visit the school and inspect the kitchen facilities. The committee will also review records of food supplies and payments made to cooks and helpers.

District officials have assured that action will be taken against those found responsible. They have also promised to strengthen monitoring mechanisms to prevent such incidents in the future.

The incident has once again raised questions about the effectiveness of the monitoring system for the mid-day meal scheme. Activists have called for greater transparency and community participation in overseeing the programme at the grassroots level.

The school administration has not yet issued a public statement on the matter. Teachers at the school have reportedly cooperated with the inquiry team.

The case is being closely watched by education departments across the state, which are under pressure to ensure that such incidents do not recur. Parents have demanded that the report of the inquiry be made public.

The committee's findings are expected to be submitted within a few days, following which departmental action will be initiated.