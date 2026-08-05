Delhi's proposed Ease of Doing Business Bill 2026 aims to simplify approvals through a single-window system, introduce deemed approvals, reduce inspections, and create a faster, investor-friendly business environment under CM Rekha Gupta.

The government of Delhi has planned to enact an important legislation known as the Delhi Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026 which would make the process of conducting business easy. The details of the bill were thoroughly discussed at a meeting of the cabinet held under the chairmanship of chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday.

As per the information available, the bill aims to reduce the complexities in regulatory procedure, bring transparency into the process and foster an environment that helps entrepreneurs concentrate on their business rather than getting bogged down by administrative processes.

Single Window Online Application Portal

An important provision contained in the proposed bill is an online application process via a single window facility. The business person will not have to contact different departments separately but will get all sorts of licenses, registrations, NOCs, utility connections and other permissions through a single window portal.

Time Bound Approvals and Deemed Approvals

Furthermore, the draft Act provides fixed time periods within which important approvals must be granted, such as building plan sanctions, factory licences, fire clearances, water and electricity connection, RERA registrations, and various other departmental approvals.

An important feature is the provision of deemed approval. In case any authority fails to take a decision on an application within the prescribed time period, then it will be considered as a deemed approval, and the applicant will have the ability to download his/her approval certificate from the website.

Exemptions for Low Risk Businesses

In order to ease the compliance process, the draft Act provides that self-certifications can be allowed for low-risk business activities. Activities such as fire safety, building clearances, and low tension electrical connection can be exempted from certification process. If businesses have been previously registered under GST, FSSAI, MSME Act, and labor laws, they will get an exemption from various other licenses and approvals.

Less Inspection, More Transparency

Speaking about the new bill, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has stated that business owners who work according to regulations do not need any kind of unnecessary inspection. Under the proposed draft bill, businesses that have just received registration cannot be inspected for the first three years unless some complaints against the business are brought. Another important element in this draft bill is a new concept of a negative list, which means that everything not prohibited is allowed.

Further Steps on the Way to Enacting this Bill

After consultations held in the Cabinet, this draft bill will be sent for the approval of the Lieutenant Governor and then it will go to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further consideration. This legislation will give Delhi an opportunity to become one of the best business locations in India.