    'I woke up to him raping me...' 21-year-old claims she was drugged, raped by Instagram friend in Mumbai

    The survivor shared the traumatic experience on Instagram, stating that after a night of drinks and partying, she suffered a blackout and woke up to the assault. The accused is yet to be arrested.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 27, 2024, 1:40 PM IST

    A 21-year-old woman in Mumbai has alleged that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by an individual she met on social media. The accused, identified as Heetik Shah, was acquainted with the survivor through Instagram. As of now, Shah has not been apprehended.

    According to the survivor's Instagram post, the two went for drinks and partying in different locations, with the evening taking a distressing turn. She recounted feeling anxious and alone after consuming tequila shots, with Shah allegedly insisting she consume more. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @punishmyrapist

    The survivor claimed to have suffered a blackout episode, suspecting her drink was spiked with "roofies." The next recollection she had was waking up to find herself being raped.

    "I woke up to him raping me, and despite my efforts to stop him, he continued and even slapped me three times with intense rage, leaving me scared and intimidated," she claimed in her post.

    The reported incident unfolded at the residence of Heetik Shah's friend, according to the survivor. She alleged that, during the episode, Shah's friends intervened to protect him, and he attempted to remove her before she could seek help, even resorting to threats.

    Describing the ordeal as her "most traumatic experience," the survivor shared the details on social media. Heetik Shah, the accused, is currently evading apprehension by authorities in connection with the alleged assault.

    The survivor contacted her cousin, who accompanied her home. After disclosing the incident to her parents, an FIR was filed, leading to the booking of the accused under IPC sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt).

    In response to the survivor's post, Mumbai Police assured her that the investigation would be diligently conducted to ensure justice. The survivor concluded her post by advising girls to exercise caution in their interactions and outings.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2024, 1:40 PM IST
