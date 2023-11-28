Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    20-year-old Kerala woman undergoing Agniveer training dies by suicide in Mumbai

    The 20-year-old woman was receiving Navy training at INS Hamla when she arrived in Mumbai from Kerala over two weeks ago. According to sources, she had been on the phone with her family prior to the incident.
     

    20-year-old Kerala woman undergoing Agniveer training dies by suicide in Mumbai anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 6:02 PM IST

    Mumbai: A 20-year-old woman from Kerala, an Agniveer undergoing Navy training at Mumbai's INS Hamla, committed suicide on Monday (Nov 27). The deceased Aparna V Nair, a native of Adoor in Pathanamthitta was found hanging dead in the hostel room of the naval base INS Hamla. According to the police, the woman ended her life due to personal reasons. There were 15-20 other women in the hostel.

    Aparna Nair arrived in Mumbai on November 8 for Agniveer training. She had joined the army as Agniveer on June 7. It is reported that a wound was found in the arm's vein area and it was not a deep cut though. The body was received by the relatives after post-mortem. Her mobile phone is in police custody and a probe has been initiated by the Malwani police.

    The police reportedly stated that when Aparna's roommate returned to her room in the morning, the former did not open the door. Soon the roommate alerted others and the door was broken open. The police also said that after finding Nair's body, they hurried her to a hospital where they pronounced her dead.

    Also read: Gandhi was 'Mahapurush' of last century, PM Modi 'Yugpurush' of this one: VP Dhankar sparks row (WATCH)

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 6:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NASA administrator in India; seeks plan to send India's first astronaut aboard NASA rocket to ISS expedited

    NASA Administrator in India; seeks plan to send India’s first astronaut aboard NASA rocket to ISS expedited

    Silkyara tunnel rescue: 41 trapped workers expected to exit tunnel in 3-4 hours, confirms NDMA AJR

    Silkyara tunnel rescue: 41 trapped workers expected to exit tunnel in 3-4 hours, confirms NDMA (WATCH)

    SWR announces special train service between Hubballi and Kottayam stations vkp

    SWR announces special train service between Hubballi and Kottayam stations

    Kerala: Isolated rainfall to continue for next five days; IMD sounds yellow alert for two days anr

    Kerala: Isolated rainfall to continue for next five days; IMD sounds yellow alert for two days

    Telangana Election 2023: CM KCR alleges Indira Gandhi's regime was plagued by 'encounters and killings' AJR

    Telangana Election 2023: CM KCR alleges Indira Gandhi's regime was plagued by 'encounters and killings'

    Recent Stories

    NASA administrator in India; seeks plan to send India's first astronaut aboard NASA rocket to ISS expedited

    NASA Administrator in India; seeks plan to send India’s first astronaut aboard NASA rocket to ISS expedited

    SFJ Gurpatwant Singh Pannun holds US responsible for protection amid alleged assassination plot AJR

    SFJ's Gurpatwant Singh Pannun holds US responsible for protection amid alleged assassination plot

    Happy Birthday Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Top 8 facts about the Afghan star osf

    Happy Birthday Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Top 8 facts about the Afghan star

    Naga Chaitanya was all praise for THIS series of ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Read more ATG

    Naga Chaitanya goes gaga over ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance in this project

    Deepika Padukone's JNU visit resulted in losses for Chhapaak;" says director Meghna Gulzar SHG

    "Deepika Padukone's JNU visit resulted in losses for Chhapaak," says director Meghna Gulzar

    Recent Videos

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon