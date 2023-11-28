20-year-old Kerala woman undergoing Agniveer training dies by suicide in Mumbai

The 20-year-old woman was receiving Navy training at INS Hamla when she arrived in Mumbai from Kerala over two weeks ago. According to sources, she had been on the phone with her family prior to the incident.

Mumbai: A 20-year-old woman from Kerala, an Agniveer undergoing Navy training at Mumbai's INS Hamla, committed suicide on Monday (Nov 27). The deceased Aparna V Nair, a native of Adoor in Pathanamthitta was found hanging dead in the hostel room of the naval base INS Hamla. According to the police, the woman ended her life due to personal reasons. There were 15-20 other women in the hostel.

Aparna Nair arrived in Mumbai on November 8 for Agniveer training. She had joined the army as Agniveer on June 7. It is reported that a wound was found in the arm's vein area and it was not a deep cut though. The body was received by the relatives after post-mortem. Her mobile phone is in police custody and a probe has been initiated by the Malwani police.

The police reportedly stated that when Aparna's roommate returned to her room in the morning, the former did not open the door. Soon the roommate alerted others and the door was broken open. The police also said that after finding Nair's body, they hurried her to a hospital where they pronounced her dead.

