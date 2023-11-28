Gandhi was 'Mahapurush' of last century, PM Modi 'Yugpurush' of this one: VP Dhankar sparks row (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Vice-President Jagdeeb Dhankar, during his speech, highlighted the common thread connecting Mahatma Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi — their shared respect for Shrimad Rajchandraji. This comparison, however, has sparked a debate, with members of the opposition expressing their dissent.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 3:44 PM IST

    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar's recent comparison of Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Mumbai has ignited a controversy, drawing both praise and criticism. According to Dhankar, while Mahatma Gandhi was the "mahapurush (great man)" of the last century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds the title of "yugpurush (man of the era)" for the current century.

    Dhankar, during his speech, highlighted the common thread connecting both leaders— their shared respect for Shrimad Rajchandraji. This comparison, however, has sparked a debate, with members of the opposition expressing their dissent.

    “I would like to tell you one thing. Mahatma Gandhi was the mahapurush of the last century. Narendra Modi is the yugpurush of this century,” Dhankar said while speaking at the inauguration of the Shrimad Rajchandra Memorial in Mumbai. Shrimad Rajchandra was Gandhi’s spiritual guide.

    “Mahatma Gandhiji freed us from the slavery of the British through satyagraha and non-violence. India’s successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the country on a path which we always wanted to see,” the vice-president continued.

    “In both, Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one thing is common: They have reflected (the spirit and teachings) with respect to Shrimad Rajchandraji," he added.

    Dhankar also said that parliamentarians should think about Shrimad Rajchandra’s teachings to avoid the “bitterness” being seen in parliament. “In Parliament, instead of debate and discussions, often there is chaos, pandemonium and bitterness. If Members of Parliament listen to the speeches of Shrimad Rajchandraji, it will bring a positive change in their lives,” he said.

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore criticised Dhankar, accusing him of excessive sycophancy in his remarks. Tagore questioned the appropriateness of drawing parallels between the Father of the Nation and the current Prime Minister, emphasising the distinctive roles they played in shaping the nation's history.

    Manish Tewari, another Congress MP, expressed surprise at Vice President Dhankar's comments. Tewari noted that such comparisons are sensitive and should be made with caution, considering the historical significance of Mahatma Gandhi in India's struggle for independence.

    "The great Mahatma fashioned craft and honed the instrument of non-violence as a means of passive resistance when the only thing the world knew was war as a means of resistance and conflict as a method of opposing oppression. He was a secularist. Mahatma Gandhi has been considered to be perhaps the tallest figure of the 20th century. The only person who measures up to him in some manner is the late Nelson Mandela. To compare the great Mahatma to anybody for that matter, is nothing short of sacrilege. It is extremely unfortunate that the legacy of possibly the greatest human being who strode on this planet in the 20th century is being undermined," he said.

