Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2 men arrested for murder of BJP youth wing leader in Karnataka

    Nettaru, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha district executive committee, was allegedly hacked to death on Tuesday in Dakshin Kannada district by unknown bike-borne miscreants. The 32-year-old, a native of Bellare in Dakshina Kannada, was attacked by the assailants when he returned home late Tuesday evening after shutting his poultry business.

    2 men arrested for murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    Bengaluru, First Published Jul 28, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

    Two men were arrested on Thursday, two days after BJP youth wing member Praveen Nettaru was killed in the Karnataka state of Dakshina Kannada. "This is only a preliminary inquiry. On the basis of the evidence we had with us, we have detained Zakir and Shafiq. Up to 15 persons were interrogated, and two of them have since been detained," police reported. The authorities confirmed Zakir's ties to the outlawed Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).

    Nettaru, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha district executive committee, was allegedly hacked to death on Tuesday in Dakshin Kannada district by unknown bike-borne miscreants. The 32-year-old, a native of Bellare in Dakshina Kannada, was attacked by the assailants when he returned home late Tuesday evening after shutting his poultry business.

    The murder of a BJP youth functionary sparked protests in various sections of the district on Wednesday, with reports of stone pelting and lathi charges in some regions.

    Also Read | BJP youth leader hacked to death by bike-borne assailants, CM says culprits to be arrested soon

    Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister, promised on Wednesday that those responsible for the "heinous deed" will be apprehended quickly and punished in accordance with the law. "Praveen Nettar, a party member from Sullia in Dakshina Kannada, was brutally murdered, and this is abhorrent. The perpetrators of the atrocious deed will be apprehended swiftly and punished in accordance with the law," in a tweet, the Chief Minister said. The Chief Minister has cancelled celebrations planned on Thursday to mark his government's first year in power.

    "After BS Yediyurappa brought the BJP to power, it has been in power for three years at the end of my government's first year in office. We had planned for Janotsava, but I have chosen to postpone the activities after seeing how much the victim's mother and family are suffering," in a hastily convened news conference at his home on Wednesday night around midnight, Bommai remarked.

    Also Read | Did Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee used Arpita Mukherjee's home as 'mini bank'?

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2022, 2:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ECI permits citizens above 17 years to enrol for voter cards in advance - adt

    ECI permits citizens above 17 years to enrol for voter cards in advance

    30 Madhya Pradesh school children vaccinated with one syringe probe ordered gcw

    30 Madhya Pradesh school children vaccinated with one syringe, probe ordered

    Congresss 'Rashtrapatni' remark sparks controversy; BJP's Irani demands apology - adt

    'Rashtrapatni' remark sparks controversy: Irani demands apology; Adhir calls it 'mistake'

    Partha Chatterjee should be expelled TMC leader after Rs 28 crore cash seized from Arpita Mukherjee flat gcw

    'Partha Chatterjee should be expelled': TMC leader after Rs 28 crore cash seized from minister's aide flat

    The 170 cm height issue that ex-Agniveers would face when applying for CAPF jobs

    The 170 cm height issue that ex-Agniveers would face for CAPF job

    Recent Stories

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu purchased same house shared with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya; here's how much she paid RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu purchased same house shared with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya; here's how much she paid

    football cristiano Ronaldo reiterates desire to leave Manchester United Chelsea U-turn only option left snt

    Ronaldo reiterates desire to leave Manchester United; Chelsea U-turn only option left?

    Watch Swiggy delivery agent waits helplessly in heavy rain at traffic signal; wins netizens' heart-tgy

    Watch: Swiggy delivery agent waits helplessly in heavy rain at traffic signal; wins netizens' heart

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022: Shubman Gill to Shardul Thakur - Ranking the top 5 performers in the ODIs-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022: Shubman Gill to Shardul Thakur - Ranking the top 5 performers in ODIs

    Redmi 10A Sport launched in India here s why you should buy this budget friendly smartphone gcw

    Redmi 10A Sport launched in India; here's why you should buy this budget-friendly smartphone

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon