    BJP youth leader hacked to death in Karnataka by bike-borne assailants

    According to a media report, the police have stated that the motive for the murder is unknown, and that a case has been filed in connection with the situation.  According to authorities, the murder was carried out in order to revenge the death of a Muslim kid who was reportedly attacked by saffron organisations last week.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 27, 2022, 9:09 AM IST

    A BJP youth leader was reportedly slain by bike-riding attackers in Dakshin Kannada, Karnataka. Praveen Nettaru, the district secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha, was assassinated on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. in Bellare. He had just closed his chicken business and was on his way back when his assailants lunged at him with a machete. He ran towards the neighbouring shop in a bid to escape but the duo struck his head with a long knife and fled the scene. 

    Praveen was found lying in a pool of blood and while being shifted to a private hospital he succumbed. The deceased was active in politics.

    Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader, denounced Nettaru's murder and pledged to prosecute those responsible.

    "The heinous murder of party activist Praveen Nettaru from Sullia, Dakshina Kannada, is abhorrent. The perpetrators of such a horrible conduct will be apprehended and punished in accordance with the law. May Praveen's soul rest in peace, and may God provide his family the fortitude to face this loss "On Twitter, he said in Kannada.

