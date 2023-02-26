Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2 gangsters, accused of role in Sidhu Moosewala murder, killed in Punjab jail brawl

    Sidhu Moosewala murder: Mandeep Singh Tufan and Manmohan Singh, both accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, died after a massive clash broke out in Punjab's Goindwal jail.

    2 gangsters accused of role in Sidhu Moosewala murder killed in Punjab jail brawl gcw
    First Published Feb 26, 2023, 6:50 PM IST

    Duran Mandeep Singh Toofan and Manmohan Singh, two of the accused in the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, have died in a Punjabi jail following a violent altercation between inmates on Sunday. Keshaw, another prisoner, has suffered bruises and has been brought to the hospital.

    Duran Mandeep Singh Toofan, a resident of Rayya, was killed in a struggle between miscreants in the Goindwal Sahib jail, according to DSP Jaspal Singh Dhillon. Manmohan Singh Mohana, a citizen of Budhlada, and Keshav, a native of Bathinda, were both taken to the Civil Hospital Tarn Taran. Manmohan passed away from his injury in the hospital.

    Toofan was accused of providing vehicles to the shooters of Moosewala. Manmohan, on the other hand, had done reiki and was a native of Mansa. Keshaw had provided shelter to Moosewala murder accused.

    On May 29, 2022, in Punjab's Mansa region, Moosewala, who ran for office last year on a Congress ticket, was shot and killed by unidentified attackers. Gang strife in the state was a factor in his demise. The assailants fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.

    The investigation suggested Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind of the daylight killing. His close aide Goldy Brar, who is said to be based in Canada, was also under investigation in this case.  Bishnoi was arrested on November 23 by the National Investigation Agency in connection with a claimed plot to enlist young people to carry out terrorist attacks in Delhi and other regions of the nation.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2023, 6:55 PM IST
