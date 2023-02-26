Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gold rings as gifts, cricket matches... DMK to go all-out for MK Stalin's 70th birthday

     Born on March 1, 1953, 'Dravida Nayagan,' (Dravidian hero) -- among the choice terms used by party workers and admirers to praise the DMK president -- would turn 70. 

    Gold rings as gifts, cricket matches... DMK to go all-out for MK Stalin's 70th birthday
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Feb 26, 2023, 6:40 PM IST

    The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is all set to hold grand celebrations to mark the 70th birthday of party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on March 1. Besides a number of events, the gala event will see the gifting of gold rings to newborns, welfare programmes, public meetings and sporting events.

    Chennai will play host to a mega public meeting being organised by the DMK's South district unit, in which senior political leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Bihar Deputy CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and Jammu Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, will be participating. 

    Also Read: From the India Gate: Dream merchants, stolen phones and more

    Stalin would be felicitated by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, treasurer T R Baalu and other senior party leaders at the YMCA ground in Chennai. Thousands of party workers will join the public gathering.

    Born on March 1, 1953, 'Dravida Nayagan,' (Dravidian hero) -- among the choice terms used by party workers and admirers to praise the DMK president -- would turn 70. 

    Gold rings to new-borns, blood donation camps, community baby shower events, saplings to farmers, offering assistance, including providing community lunch, notebooks to students and eye camps, are among the dozens of state-wide events being organised by the DMK. 

    And there are sporting events planned as well. That includes marathons, cricket and kabaddi tournaments. Some party units are even planning debate programmes, sweet distribution, hoisting of party flags and party propaganda meetings.
     
    Consultative meetings are being held between ministers, district secretaries and party office-bearers to deliberate and finalise celebratory events. District heads announced that welfare assistance would be given to people in their regions. The birthday celebrations are also expected to spill over outside Tamil Nadu, with party workers in Puducherry and Kerala planning events. 
      
    On March 1, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan would inaugurate a photo exhibition of Stalin in Chennai.

    Fact-check: Modi govt did NOT propose 5% tax on healthcare, UPA govt did in 2011

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2023, 6:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gets 15-minute cricket lesson from Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB players... and a bat-ayh

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gets 15-minute cricket lesson... and a bat

    After Bharat Jodo Yatra a Congress east to west journey next gcw

    After Bharat Jodo Yatra, a Congress east-to-west journey next

    Never retired never will Congress leader clears air after Sonia Gandhi innings ended remark gcw

    'Never retired, never will...': Congress leader clears air after Sonia Gandhi's 'innings ended' remark

    Section 144 imposed Delhi Police detains 50 AAP workers leaders as CBI questions Manish Sisodia gcw

    Section 144 imposed, Delhi Police detains 50 AAP workers, leaders as CBI questions Manish Sisodia

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 15

    From the India Gate: Dream merchants, stolen phones and more

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan economic crisis worsens as hospitals run out of insulin other medicines gcw

    Pakistan economic crisis worsens as hospitals run out of insulin, other medicines

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gets 15-minute cricket lesson from Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB players... and a bat-ayh

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gets 15-minute cricket lesson... and a bat

    Sidharth Shukla came in my dream on day of his death, I knew it before": Asim Riaz makes shocking statement RBA

    "Sidharth Shukla came in my dream on day of his death, I knew it before": Asim Riaz makes shocking statement

    Did Dhanashree Verma ignore Yuzvendra Chahal in their Maldives vacation? Here is what netizens say-ayh

    Did Dhanashree Verma ignore Yuzvendra Chahal in their Maldives vacation? Here's what netizens say

    After Bharat Jodo Yatra a Congress east to west journey next gcw

    After Bharat Jodo Yatra, a Congress east-to-west journey next

    Recent Videos

    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon