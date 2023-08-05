Article 370 abrogation anniversary: Mehbooba Mufti, other J-K leaders under 'house arrest'

This move comes as August 5, 2019, marks the day when the Centre revoked Article 370, altering the special status of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir and reorganizing it into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

On the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and various other political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir found themselves placed under house arrest. Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) had applied for permission to conduct a seminar in relation to the event; however, the administration denied the request.

In a tweet, Mehbooba Mufti said, "I've been put under house arrest along with other senior PDP leaders today. This comes after a midnight crackdown where scores of my party men are illegally detained in police stations. GOIs false claims about normalcy to the SC stands exposed by theirs actions driven by paranoia."

"On one hand, giant hoardings calling upon Kashmiris to 'celebrate' the illegal abrogation of Article 370 have been put up across Srinagar. Whereas brute force is being used to choke the actual sentiment of the people. Hope the Hon'ble SC takes cognisance of these developments at a time when Article 370 has come up for hearing," she added.

The PDP has stated that the Srinagar administration has refused them permission to organize an event commemorating the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

This move comes as August 5, 2019, marks the day when the Centre revoked Article 370, altering the special status of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir and reorganizing it into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

On Friday, Mehbooba Mufti voiced concerns asserting that members of her party were being detained in anticipation of the fourth anniversary of the Article 370 revocation.