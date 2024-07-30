18 coaches of Mumbai-bound passenger train derail in Jharkhand, rescue ops on

Two people were killed and at least 20 injured when 18 coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district early on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at 3.45 AM near Badabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradhatpur Division of South East Railway, officials said.

The injured were given first aid by the Railways' medical team, officials said, adding that they have now been taken to Chakradharpur for better treatment.

Latest Videos