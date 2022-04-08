5 days on, saffron-clad man who made rape threat in UP's Sitapur yet to be arrested

The Sitapur Police has finally woken up and issued a statement five days later saying that a complaint has been lodged at the Khairabad police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code

It has been five days since a saffron-clad hatemonger openly threatened to rape women belonging to a particular community in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district. Yet, the police have yet to take action against the man identified as Bajrang Muni Das.

Bajrang, who is reportedly the mahant of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasin Ashram in Khairabad town in Sitapur district made a hate speech against a minority community during a procession on the occasion of Navratri.

In videos, which have been doing the rounds on social media, the rabble-rouser can be heard saying that if anyone belonging to a particular community teases a Hindu girl, he would himself rape a woman of that community. He also spewed communal remarks.

Following outrage over the video, the Sitapur Police has finally woke up and issued a statement five days later saying that a complaint has been lodged at the Khairabad police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and that action would be taken as per rules.

NCW takes cognizance

The National Commission for Women has taken cognizance of the video of the priest threatening to kidnap and rape women of another community. The NCW has taken serious note that none of the police personnel present on the spot stopped Bajrang from making the outrageous statements.

Condemning the remarks, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has shot off a letter to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police and sought his immediate intervention in the matter.

Demanding an action taken report from the Sitapur Superintendent of Police, the NCW letter noted that the police should not be a mute spectator in such incidents and appropriate action must be taken to curb people from using such "outrageous language" for women.

