Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 days on, saffron-clad man who made rape threat in UP's Sitapur yet to be arrested

    The Sitapur Police has finally woken up and issued a statement five days later saying that a complaint has been lodged at the Khairabad police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code

    Bajrang Muni Das rape threat in Sitapur Police yet to be arrested NCW UP DGP
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 8, 2022, 2:16 PM IST

    It has been five days since a saffron-clad hatemonger openly threatened to rape women belonging to a particular community in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district. Yet, the police have yet to take action against the man identified as Bajrang Muni Das.

    Bajrang, who is reportedly the mahant of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasin Ashram in Khairabad town in Sitapur district made a hate speech against a minority community during a procession on the occasion of Navratri.

    In videos, which have been doing the rounds on social media, the rabble-rouser can be heard saying that if anyone belonging to a particular community teases a Hindu girl, he would himself rape a woman of that community. He also spewed communal remarks.

    Following outrage over the video, the Sitapur Police has finally woke up and issued a statement five days later saying that a complaint has been lodged at the Khairabad police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and that action would be taken as per rules.

    NCW takes cognizance

    The National Commission for Women has taken cognizance of the video of the priest threatening to kidnap and rape women of another community. The NCW has taken serious note that none of the police personnel present on the spot stopped Bajrang from making the outrageous statements. 

    Condemning the remarks, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has shot off a letter to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police and sought his immediate intervention in the matter.

    Demanding an action taken report from the Sitapur Superintendent of Police, the NCW letter noted that the police should not be a mute spectator in such incidents and appropriate action must be taken to curb people from using such "outrageous language" for women.

    Also Read: Woman wanting a baby gets Rajasthan HC nod for 15-day parole for husband

    Also Read: Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2022, 2:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slams BJP-led MP govt after journalists forced to stripped -adt

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slams BJP-led MP govt after journalists forced to stripped

    Bomb hoax calls scare in Bengaluru schools, bomb and dog squads rushed-ycb

    Breaking: Bomb threat to 4 Bengaluru schools turns out to be hoax

    Income Tax department attaches 41 assets, including one hotel linked to Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav -adt

    Income Tax department attaches 41 assets, including one hotel linked to Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav

    Woman wanting to become a mother gets Rajasthan HC nod for 15-day parole for husband

    Woman wanting a baby gets Rajasthan HC nod for 15-day parole for husband

    Anil Deshmukh mastermind in money laundering case: ED tells Court-dnm

    Anil Deshmukh ‘mastermind’ in money laundering case: ED tells Court

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw delighted with his first outing with David Warner despite DC loss to LSG-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shaw delighted with his first outing with Warner despite DC's loss to LSG

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slams BJP-led MP govt after journalists forced to stripped -adt

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slams BJP-led MP govt after journalists forced to stripped

    Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Rajapaska family rule explained

    The family being blamed for 22 million Sri Lankans' woes

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma delivers passionate dressing room speech after Mumbai Indians MI 3 opening losses-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rohit delivers passionate dressing room speech after MI's 3 opening losses

    7 times Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous as bridesmaid; check out pictures RBA

    7 times Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous as bridesmaid; check out pictures

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon
    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh s Srikakulam gcw

    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

    Video Icon