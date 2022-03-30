Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Four Delhi swimmers arrested for gang-rape of nurse in Bengaluru

    Four swimmers from Delhi have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a woman from West Bengal in Bengaluru on March 24. The woman is a nurse at a private hospital in the Karnataka capital.
     

    Bengaluru Four Delhi swimmers arrested for gang-rape of nurse in Bengaluru-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Mar 30, 2022, 10:39 AM IST

    Bengaluru: In yet another shocking incident, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men in their teens and early twenties, who are said to be national-level swimmers, after being invited for dinner.

    Four swimmers from Delhi have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a woman from West Bengal in Bengaluru on March 24. The woman is a nurse at a private hospital in the Karnataka capital.

    The 22-year-old woman befriended one of the accused, Rajath, on a dating app and met him for dinner. The two met for dinner for the first time at a hotel on New BEL Road on March 24 night. Later, Rajath invited her to his room, which he shared with three others. As she went to his room, all four youths in the room took turns and raped her, she has alleged in the complaint.

    According to the police, the men had come to Bengaluru swimming training. One of the accused had come in contact with the woman, working in Bengaluru as a nurse, through a dating app. The survivor is a resident of West Bengal, the police said.

    They exchanged their numbers and the accused had allegedly invited her to his rented house in New BEL Road on Thursday.

    The accused have been produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody after the woman filed a police complaint on the next day of the crime, subsequent to which the police subjected her to medical examination and all protocols were followed.

    The arrested accused have been identified as Rajat, Shivaran, Dev Saroi and Yogesh Kumar, The Indian Express reported.           

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (North) Vinayak Patil told The Indian Express that they are trying to find whether the accused are state- or national-level swimmers. The swimmers have visited Basavanagudi and Sadashivanagar swimming pools multiple times, the DCP said. Following their arrest, they have been sent to judicial custody, the DCP added.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2022, 10:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After minor's rape, Bengaluru Police chief says 'tailoring centers' to be under scanner-YCB

    After minor's rape, Bengaluru Police chief says 'tailoring centers' to be under scanner

    Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez charged with attempt to murder-ayh

    Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez charged with attempt to murder

    Bengaluru Father conspires with rowdy-sheeter to get rid of son's live-in partner, accused arrested-dnm

    Bengaluru: Father conspires with rowdy-sheeter to get rid of son’s live-in partner, accused arrested

    Gold smuggling scam accused Swapna Suresh breaks her silence, threatens to write a tell-all

    Gold smuggling scam accused Swapna Suresh breaks her silence, threatens to write a tell-all

    488 convicts facing death sentence across India today; 114 added in 2021 alone

    488 convicts on death row across India today; 114 added in 2021 alone

    Recent Stories

    Shocking Kim Kardashian brought $400,000 Maybach minivan to drop her kids to school (Video) RBA

    Shocking: Kim Kardashian brought $400,000 Maybach minivan to drop her kids to school (Video)

    We ll see: US President Joe Biden over Russias pledge to dial back operations in Kyiv - adt

    "We'll see": US President Joe Biden over Russia's pledge to dial back operations in Kyiv

    Russia-Ukraine war Russia-Ukraine crisis: 10 latest developments-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine crisis: 10 latest developments

    Army Chief to brainstorm on strategy at China, Pakistan borders

    Army Chief to brainstorm on strategy at China, Pakistan borders

    How much Samantha Ruth Prabhu earns from one Instagram post? Shocking info, fans must know RBA

    How much Samantha Ruth Prabhu earns from one Instagram post? Shocking info, fans must know

    Recent Videos

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon
    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout snt

    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru

    Video Icon