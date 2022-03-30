Bengaluru: Four Delhi swimmers arrested for gang-rape of nurse in Bengaluru

Four swimmers from Delhi have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a woman from West Bengal in Bengaluru on March 24. The woman is a nurse at a private hospital in the Karnataka capital.

The 22-year-old woman befriended one of the accused, Rajath, on a dating app and met him for dinner. The two met for dinner for the first time at a hotel on New BEL Road on March 24 night. Later, Rajath invited her to his room, which he shared with three others. As she went to his room, all four youths in the room took turns and raped her, she has alleged in the complaint.

According to the police, the men had come to Bengaluru swimming training. One of the accused had come in contact with the woman, working in Bengaluru as a nurse, through a dating app. The survivor is a resident of West Bengal, the police said.

They exchanged their numbers and the accused had allegedly invited her to his rented house in New BEL Road on Thursday.

The accused have been produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody after the woman filed a police complaint on the next day of the crime, subsequent to which the police subjected her to medical examination and all protocols were followed.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rajat, Shivaran, Dev Saroi and Yogesh Kumar, The Indian Express reported.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (North) Vinayak Patil told The Indian Express that they are trying to find whether the accused are state- or national-level swimmers. The swimmers have visited Basavanagudi and Sadashivanagar swimming pools multiple times, the DCP said. Following their arrest, they have been sent to judicial custody, the DCP added.