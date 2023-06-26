10 killed in Odisha after two buses collide head on in Ganjam district, CM expresses grief

Odisha bus accident: Chief minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep concern over the accident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each for the family members of the deceased. He also said that free treatment would be provided to the injured.

As many as 10 people lost their lives and eight others were injured in a head-on collision between two buses under Digapahandi police limit in Odisha's Ganjam district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the official said.

Speaking to reporters, District Magistrate of Ganjam Dibya Jyoti Parida said that the injured were rushed to the MKCG Medical College for treatment.

Australian woman battling depression undergoes first psychiatric surgery in Mumbai; check details

"Two buses collided in which 10 people died. The injured were immediately admitted to MKCG Medical College for treatment. Investigation into the case is underway. We are trying to provide all possible help to the injured," Dibya Jyoti Parida said.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep concern over the accident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each for the family members of the deceased. He also said that free treatment would be provided to the injured.

CM Patnaik further directed state finance minister Bikram Keshari Arukha and Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda to rush to the spot to monitor the situation

Global leader Modi: 13 international awards for PM in last 9 last years

In a tweet, CM Patnaik expressed his grief and said, "The news of the bus accident in Ganjam is very sad. My condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives in this accident. I pray for the immortal soul of the deceased and wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured."

(This is a developing story)