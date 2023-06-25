Global leader Modi: 13 international awards fixed for PM in last 9 years

The top leaders signed important Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) during their meeting. PM Modi's state visit to the African country is the first by an Indian Prime Minister since 1997.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday (June 25) conferred with the "Order of the Nile" award by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The said award is Egypt's highest state honour. It was conferred to the Prime Minister ahead of his bilateral meeting with the Egyptian President.

It can be seen that this is the 13th international award conferred upon the prime minister since he took over in 2014. Here is the full list of honours.

Awards conferred by countries:

1. Companion of the Order of Logohu - May 2023: Papua New Guinea conferred the highest civilian award for championing the cause of unity of Pacific Island countries.

2. Companion of the Order of Fiji - May 2023: Highest honour of Fiji in recognition of PM Modi's global leadership.

3. Ebakl Award by the Republic of Palau - May 2023: PM Modi was conferred with Ebakl Award by the President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. of the Republic of Palau.

4. Order of the Druk Gyalpo - December 2021: Bhutan honoured PM Modi with the highest civilian decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo.

5. Legion of Merit by the US Government- 2020: The United States Armed Forces conferred this award to PM Modi that is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services.

6. King Hamad Order of the Renaissance - 2019: This Bahrain Order, the First Class is a top honour by the gulf country.

7. Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin - 2019: This is the highest honour of the Maldives awarded to foreign dignitaries.

8. Order of St. Andrew award (highest civilian honor of Russia) –2019

9. Order of Zayed Award - 2019: The highest civilian honor of the United Arab Emirates

10. Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award - 2018: The highest honor of Palestine awarded to foreign dignitaries.

11. State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan -2016: This is the highest civilian honor of Afghanistan.

12. Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud - 2016: This is the highest honor of Saudi Arabia awarded to non-Muslim dignitaries.

13. Global Goalkeeper' Award - 2019: This award was conferred by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

