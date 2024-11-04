'Will make roads just like Hema Malini's cheeks': AAP MLA draws fire for sexist remark in viral video (WATCH)

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan from Delhi’s Uttam Nagar constituency in his casual remarks about road development in his area, stated that he would ensure the roads are made “as smooth as Hema Malini’s cheeks.”

'Will make roads just like Hema Malini's cheeks': AAP MLA draws fire for sexist remark in viral video (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 1:51 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 1:54 PM IST

In a viral video igniting widespread outrage, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan from Delhi’s Uttam Nagar constituency is seen making sexist comments, seemingly during a Facebook Live session. Balyan, in his casual remarks about road development in his area, stated that he would ensure the roads are made “as smooth as Hema Malini’s cheeks.”

"Sab taka-taka ho jayega bilkul...first class ho jayega, Hema Malini k gaalo jaisi road bana denge Uttam Nagar ke," Balyan can be heard saying in the video.

The video was shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by AAP MP Swati Maliwal on Monday.

The comment, perceived as degrading and objectifying, quickly drew sharp criticism across social media.

Also read: Swati Maliwal raises alarm over 'systemic erosion' of Delhi women's panel, helpline shutdown

Swati Maliwal slams Balyan's remarks

Swati Maliwal swiftly condemned Balyan’s remarks and lambasted the Uttam Nagar MLA for his “anti-women statement,” saying, “No amount of condemnation of this anti-women statement is enough.”

Maliwal didn’t hold back in her assessment of Balyan’s track record in the constituency. “This man has been sleeping for the entire ten years due to which the roads of Uttam Nagar are in a dilapidated condition!” she wrote.

Expressing her anger over Balyan’s words, Maliwal criticized his mindset, calling it “cheap thinking that considers women as objects.” 

Maliwal also urged Arvind Kejriwal to “take immediate action” against Balyan. “Such a person with anti-women thinking should face consequences,” she asserted, calling for accountability from the top ranks of the party.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

30 year old Bengaluru techie dies after slipping into Hebbe falls in Chikkamagaluru vkp

30-year-old Bengaluru techie dies after slipping into Hebbe falls in Chikkamagaluru

Long live critics': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin claps back at actor-politician Vijay's allegations AJR

'Long live critics': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin claps back at actor-politician Vijay's allegations

Kerala: Palakkad bypoll postponed to November 20 due to Kalpathi Ratholsavam anr

Kerala: Palakkad bypoll postponed to November 20 due to Kalpathi Ratholsavam

Thane man calls for Diwali bonus for person behind Google Maps' 'take flyover' pop-up; see VIRAL LinkedIn post shk

Mumbai man calls for Diwali bonus for person behind Google Maps 'take flyover' pop-up; see viral LinkedIn post

Kerala: BJP President K Surendran hints at action against Sandeep Varier for public criticism dmn

Kerala: BJP President K Surendran hints at action against Sandeep Varier for public criticism

Recent Stories

Amaran to Maharaja: 8 Tamil movies that crossed Rs 100 crores gcw

Amaran to Maharaja: 8 Tamil movies that crossed Rs 100 crores

Kamala Harris Vs Donald Trump: Lady Gaga supports THIS candidate; heads Vote for Freedom rally at Pennsylvania ATG

Kamala Harris Vs Donald Trump: Lady Gaga supports THIS candidate; heads Vote for Freedom rally at Pennsylvania

football Arsenal sporting director Edu to 'leave' club: A major setback for Mikel Arteta and Gunners' ambitions snt

Arsenal sporting director Edu to 'leave' club: A major setback for Mikel Arteta and Gunners' ambitions?

30 year old Bengaluru techie dies after slipping into Hebbe falls in Chikkamagaluru vkp

30-year-old Bengaluru techie dies after slipping into Hebbe falls in Chikkamagaluru

Who was Helena Luke? Mithun Chakraborty's first wife dies at 68 RBA

Who was Helena Luke? Mithun Chakraborty's first wife dies at 68

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon