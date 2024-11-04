'Will make roads just like Hema Malini's cheeks': AAP MLA draws fire for sexist remark in viral video (WATCH)

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan from Delhi’s Uttam Nagar constituency in his casual remarks about road development in his area, stated that he would ensure the roads are made “as smooth as Hema Malini’s cheeks.”

In a viral video igniting widespread outrage, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan from Delhi’s Uttam Nagar constituency is seen making sexist comments, seemingly during a Facebook Live session. Balyan, in his casual remarks about road development in his area, stated that he would ensure the roads are made “as smooth as Hema Malini’s cheeks.”

"Sab taka-taka ho jayega bilkul...first class ho jayega, Hema Malini k gaalo jaisi road bana denge Uttam Nagar ke," Balyan can be heard saying in the video.

The video was shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by AAP MP Swati Maliwal on Monday.

The comment, perceived as degrading and objectifying, quickly drew sharp criticism across social media.

Swati Maliwal slams Balyan's remarks

Swati Maliwal swiftly condemned Balyan’s remarks and lambasted the Uttam Nagar MLA for his “anti-women statement,” saying, “No amount of condemnation of this anti-women statement is enough.”

Maliwal didn’t hold back in her assessment of Balyan’s track record in the constituency. “This man has been sleeping for the entire ten years due to which the roads of Uttam Nagar are in a dilapidated condition!” she wrote.

Expressing her anger over Balyan’s words, Maliwal criticized his mindset, calling it “cheap thinking that considers women as objects.”

Maliwal also urged Arvind Kejriwal to “take immediate action” against Balyan. “Such a person with anti-women thinking should face consequences,” she asserted, calling for accountability from the top ranks of the party.

