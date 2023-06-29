'Toby' motion poster released, Raj B Shetty sports menacing look

The motion poster for the movie "Toby" featuring Raj B Shetty in a menacing look has created a buzz. The film is receiving positive responses for its motion poster release, all over social media. It is said that the movie is technically very strong.

Social media is already abuzz with the release of Toby's first look. In the poster, Raj B Shetty is seen in a menacing look with a nosering, excessive hair and a beard.

There is also a tagline that writes 'missing' behind his look. The poster of a sheep with a fierce look follows Shetty's motion poster. The motion poster of the movie was released on Thursday evening, 29 June, at the Lulu Mall in Rajaji Nagar, Bengaluru.



The film's lead actor and story writer, Raj B Shetty, said, "We have produced the movie in a high technicality, in a very short period of time. The poster of the film is already receiving an amazing response. My role, Toby, is the character who comes in the middle of the film".

The heroine Chaithra J Achar said, "The movie is very well made. This movie is technically very brilliant. I am forever grateful to the film team and Raj B Shetty for choosing me for the role."

Samyukta Horanad said, "My character's name is Savitri; everyone in the movie has acted brilliantly." She said that there was no doubt in making this movie a milestone.

Gopikrishna Deshpande said that the two characters in this film would probably remain in your memory for the next 10 years and aroused the curiosity of the audience.

Dayanand, the dialogue writer of the movie, said, "Enjoy watching Toby, a man who will shake the world with his onscreen presence."



Shetty said during the question-answer session, "Expression is every actor's strength. I've loved acting in the movie; please support the movie and watch it in the theatres."



Actors Chaitra Achar, Gopikrishna Deshpande, Samyukta Horanad, director Basil Al Chalakkal, music director Mithun Mukundan and others were present at the event.