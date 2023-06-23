King of Kotha: Dulquer Salmaan teases fans on the motion poster release; know DETAILS

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Sita Ramam actor took to his social media, informing fans about the motion poster release for his upcoming project ‘King of Kotha.’ The actor and producer has been involved with some solid hits for a while now, building the anticipation around what to expect from this film. Check out the details of DQ’s announcement. By Mahalekshmi

    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

    Dulquer Salmaan’s latest film ‘King of Kotha’ has been garnering quite some buzz around its release. Fans are expecting a blockbuster film from the actor. With small glimpses being awarded to the audience, from first looks to posters, here is yet another exciting news. The actor took to his social media to inform fans about the release of the motion posters and to keep an eye out for it.

    Taking to his twitter, the actor wrote, ‘Step into the World of Kotha! Tune in at 6 pm for the #PeopleOfKotha Motion Poster release.’ The hashtag being ‘People of Kotha’ has made fans wonder and almost be assured that it will be motion posters for all the pivotal characters. Alas, they shall have to wait till 6pm to find out.

    Also Read: Kerala Crime Files: When and where to watch Aju Varghese-Lal’s Malayalam series? Read THIS

    The audience have been requesting for the film trailer and it has yet not been confirmed if the makers will be taking that step soon. However, it is quite evident that they are building towards that outcome with these simple steps. With the previous posters being titled ‘The King will arrive soon’, fans are waiting with baited breath for Dulquer Salmaan to be on the big screen.

    About the movie
    ‘King Of Kotha’ is a Malayalam-language movie, directed by Abhilash Joshiy and this debutant directorial stars Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead. Dulquer Salmaan took to his Facebook, writing about the project and expressed how close he is with the director and that this was the perfect project for them to shake hands on after much contemplation on working together. The film is being bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios, reportedly on a budget around 35crores. Reports also suggest that the film has been scheduled for an Onam release.

    Also Read: Dhoomam Review: Read THIS before buying tickets for Fahadh Faasil-Aparna Balamurali's latest movie

    Do not miss out on today’s announcement. Stay tuned to the actor’s socials at 6pm sharp so that you do not miss the amazing motion posters featuring the People of Kotha. Awaiting further exciting news about the film, fans and the Indian audience remain restless and beaming with anticipation.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
