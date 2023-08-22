'Not terminated for praising Oommen Chandy..' Kerala govt defends action against Animal Husbandry dept staffer

Kottayam: A controversy has broken out in sacking a government official from the Animal Husbandry Department following her statements in favour of late veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy and his son Chandy Oommen, the UDF candidate for Puthuppally bypoll.

PO Sathiyamma, a temporary staff at Kaithepalam veterinary hospital was allegedly dismissed from work due to her support for Chandy Oommen on television. For the last four years, Sathiyamma had worked at the hospital. As part of the UDF campaign for the Puthuppally bypoll, Chandy Ommenn arrived at Kaithepalam on Monday. In front of the media, Sathiyamma recalled the excellent works of former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy.

The district deputy director of the animal husbandry department called her as she arrived for work yesterday and told her not to show up for the job. According to Sathiyamma, the deputy director was being pressurised by top officials to terminate her. Meanwhile, Bijimol, the deputy director of the animal husbandry division, claimed that Sathiyamma had been hired from Kudumbashree and was fired since her turn had come to an end.

However, the government has clarified that the female staff was not terminated for praising Oommen Chandy, but because she was not a temporary employee and was working illegally in the department. Minister Chinchurani said that Sathiyamma worked as a replacement for a temporary employee named Jiji.