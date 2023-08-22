Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Not terminated for praising Oommen Chandy..' Kerala govt defends action against Animal Husbandry dept staffer

    PO Sathiyamma, a temporary staff at Kaithepalam veterinary hospital was allegedly dismissed from work due to her support for UDF candidate Chandy Oommen.

    'Not terminated for praising Oommen Chandy..' Kerala govt defends action against Animal Husbandry dept staffer anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

    Kottayam: A controversy has broken out in sacking a government official from the Animal Husbandry Department following her statements in favour of late veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy and his son Chandy Oommen, the UDF candidate for Puthuppally bypoll.

    Also read: Stone-pelting on trains continues in Kerala; Vande Bharat, Rajdhani targeted

    PO Sathiyamma, a temporary staff at Kaithepalam veterinary hospital was allegedly dismissed from work due to her support for Chandy Oommen on television. For the last four years, Sathiyamma had worked at the hospital. As part of the UDF campaign for the Puthuppally bypoll, Chandy Ommenn arrived at Kaithepalam on Monday. In front of the media, Sathiyamma recalled the excellent works of former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy. 

    The district deputy director of the animal husbandry department called her as she arrived for work yesterday and told her not to show up for the job. According to Sathiyamma, the deputy director was being pressurised by top officials to terminate her. Meanwhile, Bijimol, the deputy director of the animal husbandry division, claimed that Sathiyamma had been hired from Kudumbashree and was fired since her turn had come to an end.

    However, the government has clarified that the female staff was not terminated for praising Oommen Chandy, but because she was not a temporary employee and was working illegally in the department. Minister Chinchurani said that Sathiyamma worked as a replacement for a temporary employee named Jiji.

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Smooth sailing ISRO gives Chandrayaan-3 mission update; shares photos from 70km above lunar surface AJR

    'Smooth sailing...' ISRO gives Chandrayaan-3 mission update; shares photos from 70km above lunar surface

    No difference if people don't eat onions for 2-4 months': Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse AJR

    'No difference if people don't eat onions for 2-4 months': Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse

    Woman's body found in backyard of house in Malappuram; Congress leader among 5 arrested anr

    Woman's body found in backyard of house in Malappuram; Youth Congress leader among 5 arrested

    Digital India Story: When Bill Gates met Kusuma, a branch postmaster, in Bengaluru

    When Bill Gates met Kusuma, a branch postmaster, in Bengaluru

    Actor Rajinikanth defends touching UP CM Yogi Adityanath's feet, says THIS AJR

    Actor Rajinikanth defends touching UP CM Yogi Adityanath's feet, says THIS

    Recent Stories

    Smooth sailing ISRO gives Chandrayaan-3 mission update; shares photos from 70km above lunar surface AJR

    'Smooth sailing...' ISRO gives Chandrayaan-3 mission update; shares photos from 70km above lunar surface

    Angel Falls to Niagara Falls: 9 iconic waterfalls of the World ATG

    Angel Falls to Niagara Falls: 9 iconic waterfalls of the World

    Miley Cyrus HOT Photos: 'Flowers' singer stuns fans with scintillating Curves in hottest Bikinis vma

    Miley Cyrus HOT Photos: 'Flowers' singer stuns fans with scintillating curves in hottest Bikinis

    Dolphins to Elephants: 7 Happiest Animals on Earth MSW

    Dolphins to Elephants: 7 Happiest Animals on Earth

    Viral Video: Passenger books Uber ride in San Francisco, gets picked by self-driving car - WATCH snt

    Viral Video: Passenger books Uber ride in San Francisco, gets picked by self-driving car - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    India has the best model Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    'India has the best model...' Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    Video Icon
    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers WATCH AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers | WATCH

    Video Icon
    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Video Icon
    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon