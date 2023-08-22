Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stone-pelting on trains continues in Kerala; Vande Bharat, Rajdhani targeted

    There have been constant reports of stone-pelting on trains in Kerala. This is the fifth incident in a week where the stone pelting case has been reported especially on the Vande Bharat Express.

     

    Stone-pelting on trains continues in Kerala; Vande Bharat, Rajdhani targeted anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Vande Bharat Express and the Rajdhani Express were both targeted in separate incidents, adding to the spike in stone-pelting events on trains in Kerala. The Rajdhani Express experienced a similar attack near Kanhangad, while Vande Bharat was stone-pelted between Tanur and Parapanangadi on Monday. A window in one of the coaches of the Rajdhani Express, which was travelling to Thiruvananthapuram, was broken after it was hit by a stone at around 3.40 pm. There were apparently no injuries. 

    Also read: Stones pelted at three running trains in Kerala; three held

    On August 16, between Thalassery and Mahe stations, stone pelting broke a glass window on the Vande Bharat Express. The C8 coach's glass pane reportedly sustained damage. In the AC coach, the stone pierced through both levels of glass. The event, which happened at around 3:45 pm just after passing Thalassery station, did not, however, result in any injuries to the passengers.

    A passenger on the Kannur-Yesvantpur Express (16528) reported a stone-pelting incident on August 15. The event allegedly took place between the stations of Kozhikode and Kallai, according to the passenger's complaint.

    A stone was thrown at the engine of the Duronto Express (12284) on August 14 between Kannapuram and Pappinissery, according to the locopilot.

    On August 13, between 7.00 pm and 7.30 pm, three different trains had three separate stone-pelting incidents in Nileshwar and Kannur.

    Between Kannur and Valapatnam, the Netravati Express (16346) from Thiruvananthapuram to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai was targeted. The event caused the AC coach A1's window to break. While going from Mangaluru to Chennai, the Chennai Super Fast (12686) encountered stone pelting between Kannur and Kannur South, which led to the breaking of an AC coach's glass. The Okha-Ernakulam Express (16337) was struck by a stone on the front of the general coach just before arriving in Nileswaram. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.
     

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-378: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-378: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Indian Army's first two Agniveer batches show 'Agnipath' is achieving its mission

    Indian Army's first two Agniveer batches show 'Agnipath' is achieving its mission

    Delhi government official's wife sent to judicial custody over alleged involvement in rape case AJR

    Delhi govt official's wife sent to judicial custody over alleged involvement in rape case

    Brics Summit 2023: PM Modi embarks on four-day visit to South Africa, Greece; check details AJR

    Brics Summit 2023: PM Modi embarks on four-day visit to South Africa, Greece; check details

    Kerala News live 22 August 2023 updates major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Monson Mavunkal cheating case: K Sudhakaran to appear before ED today

    Recent Stories

    Why has Ariana Grande fired her manager Scooter Braun? Know details vma

    Why has Ariana Grande fired her manager Scooter Braun? Know details

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-378: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-378: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Saturn to Uranus: 4 planets with Rings around them ATG

    Saturn to Uranus: 4 planets with Rings around them

    AP Dhillon opened up on why he does not 'want to do bollywood songs' now; Know details vma

    AP Dhillon opened up on why he does not 'want to do bollywood songs' now; Know details

    NEET PG 2023 round-2 counselling registration closing today; Seat allotment out on August 25 AJR

    NEET PG 2023 round-2 counselling registration closing today; Seat allotment out on August 25

    Recent Videos

    India has the best model Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    'India has the best model...' Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    Video Icon
    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers WATCH AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers | WATCH

    Video Icon
    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Video Icon
    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon