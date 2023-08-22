Stone-pelting on trains continues in Kerala; Vande Bharat, Rajdhani targeted

There have been constant reports of stone-pelting on trains in Kerala. This is the fifth incident in a week where the stone pelting case has been reported especially on the Vande Bharat Express.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Vande Bharat Express and the Rajdhani Express were both targeted in separate incidents, adding to the spike in stone-pelting events on trains in Kerala. The Rajdhani Express experienced a similar attack near Kanhangad, while Vande Bharat was stone-pelted between Tanur and Parapanangadi on Monday. A window in one of the coaches of the Rajdhani Express, which was travelling to Thiruvananthapuram, was broken after it was hit by a stone at around 3.40 pm. There were apparently no injuries.

On August 16, between Thalassery and Mahe stations, stone pelting broke a glass window on the Vande Bharat Express. The C8 coach's glass pane reportedly sustained damage. In the AC coach, the stone pierced through both levels of glass. The event, which happened at around 3:45 pm just after passing Thalassery station, did not, however, result in any injuries to the passengers.

A passenger on the Kannur-Yesvantpur Express (16528) reported a stone-pelting incident on August 15. The event allegedly took place between the stations of Kozhikode and Kallai, according to the passenger's complaint.

A stone was thrown at the engine of the Duronto Express (12284) on August 14 between Kannapuram and Pappinissery, according to the locopilot.

On August 13, between 7.00 pm and 7.30 pm, three different trains had three separate stone-pelting incidents in Nileshwar and Kannur.

Between Kannur and Valapatnam, the Netravati Express (16346) from Thiruvananthapuram to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai was targeted. The event caused the AC coach A1's window to break. While going from Mangaluru to Chennai, the Chennai Super Fast (12686) encountered stone pelting between Kannur and Kannur South, which led to the breaking of an AC coach's glass. The Okha-Ernakulam Express (16337) was struck by a stone on the front of the general coach just before arriving in Nileswaram. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

