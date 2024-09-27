Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Mere papa collector ke sath baithte hai': Student threatens professor when asked to come on time (WATCH)

    The student, instead of responding to the request with decorum, threatened the professor, citing his father’s friendship with a local collector and flaunting his family’s wealth. A video of the confrontation has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage over the student's behaviour.

    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 2:49 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 2:49 PM IST

    In a shocking display of arrogance and entitlement, a college classroom turned into a battleground as a student, identified as Md. Kaif, confronted a professor after being asked to attend class on time. The student, instead of responding to the request with decorum, threatened the professor, citing his father’s friendship with a local collector and flaunting his family’s wealth. A video of the confrontation has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage over the student's behaviour.

    In the undated clip, whose location is not known, the student can be heard saying, "Aapko nhi pata kis family se belong karta hun... mere papa collector ke sath baithte hai.. Merpe koi kami nahi hai paiso ki ya kisi bhi cheez ki, 20-25,000 ki kya naukri karunga mai, meri yeh aukaat hai...Aap meri haisiyat dekhke bat karo" (You have no idea which family I belong to... My father sits with the Collector... I have no shortage of money or anything else. Why would I do a job for 20-25,000? Is that my worth?).

    Kaif’s behavior grew even more hostile. In a fit of anger, he not only lashed out verbally at the professor but also spat before storming out of the classroom, leaving students and faculty in disbelief.

    Reportedly, the accused student was later suspended from college.

    Also read: UP SHOCKER! Class 2 student killed as part of 'black magic' to bring 'fame, glory, success' to Hathras school

    The incident has ignited debates around the culture of impunity enjoyed by individuals with powerful connections. While the administration remains tight-lipped, the incident has sparked wider conversations on social media, with many calling for stricter policies to ensure that all students, regardless of background, are held to the same standards of behavior and accountability.

     

     

     

     

    Also read: UP SHOCKER! Madrasa student attacks cleric on neck with saw after he asked him not to smoke (WATCH)

