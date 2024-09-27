UP SHOCKER! Class 2 student killed as part of 'black magic' to bring 'fame, glory, success' to Hathras school

In a shocking incident, a Class 2 student was allegedly murdered in his school hostel in Hathras as part of a black magic ritual intended to bring success to D L Public School.

In a shocking case that has sent shockwaves across Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, a Class 2 student was allegedly sacrificed as part of a black magic ritual at his school hostel earlier this week. The ritual, aimed at bringing success and fame to the school, has led to the arrest of five individuals, including the school’s director, police confirmed on Thursday.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), the chilling incident took place at D L Public School in Rasgawan under the jurisdiction of Sahpau police station. Among the arrested are the school’s director, Dinesh Baghel, his father Jashodhan Singh, and three teachers—Laxman Singh, Veerpal Singh, and Ramprakash Solanki. According to Hathras SP Nipun Agarwal, the boy’s death was part of a sinister plan that sought supernatural power through human sacrifice.

“The boy was sacrificed as part of a ritual for the school's supposed success and glory,” said Agarwal. "We are investigating if any other individuals were involved in the murder."

The horrifying details of the case unfolded as the investigation revealed that the accused believed that sacrificing a child would bring prosperity to the school. Jashodhan Singh, Baghel’s father, had a longstanding belief in black magic and tantrik rituals. Alongside his son and the three teachers, they conspired to carry out this heinous act.

In a disturbing turn of events, it was revealed that this was not the first attempt. “Jashodhan had tried to kill another boy earlier as well, although it was not successful,” Agarwal added.

The deceased child was the son of Krishan Kushwaha, a software engineer in Delhi. His son was a resident of the school hostel, which housed students from Classes 1 to 5. On Monday morning, the boy was found unresponsive in his bed by a staff member and fellow students. But instead of notifying the authorities immediately, Dinesh Baghel reportedly tried to cover up the crime.

Rather than calling for help, Baghel took the lifeless body in his car and drove around for hours, visiting Agra and Aligarh, all while the boy’s family was misled into believing he was merely "unwell." The family, residents of Tursen, Hathras, grew suspicious when they arrived at the school and found no sign of their child.

Sensing that something was gravely wrong, Krishan Kushwaha alerted the local police, sparking a manhunt for Baghel. Hours later, the gruesome truth was revealed when the police discovered the boy’s body in Baghel’s vehicle. The child bore injury marks on his neck, and an autopsy confirmed that he had been strangled the previous night.

A senior police officer disclosed, “The child’s body was discovered in the director’s car after the family raised the alarm. We sent the body for an autopsy, which revealed that the child had been strangled to death on Sunday night. A case of murder has been registered against the five accused under BNS section 103(1).”

