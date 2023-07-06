‘Kantara’ fame Rishabh Shetty to celebrate July 7 birthday with fans; sends invite on Instagram

Sandalwood actor-director Rishabh Shetty, known for his film 'Kantara,' invites fans to celebrate his birthday on July 7 in Bengaluru. He expresses gratitude for their support and plans to meet them at Nandi link ground.

Sandalwood actor-director Rishabh Shetty has invited his fans to meet him on the occasion of his birthday on July 7. The ‘Kantara’ famed actor/director has gained fans worldwide for his performance and direction in the film. The movie received a huge response from the Kannadigas worldwide along with other cinema critics as well.

Shetty, in his recent video posted on his Instagram, has invited his fans to celebrate his birthday and meet him in Bengaluru’s Nandi link ground on Friday.

The multi-talented actor has planned to celebrate his birthday in style, with his beloved fans and friends.

In his video, he can be seen saying, "I have been a passionate cinema lover from the start and I come from a small village named Keradi. I am humbled by the love and support given by you towards me and my films. After the film ‘Kantara’ got released, I was overwhelmed by the love and reviews given by you all. You had come to meet me, at my house and waited for me. I have met so many people wherever I go who praised the movie. I want to give it all back. Which is why, I have decided to meet you all at the Nandi link grounds in Bengaluru, on July 7 at 3 pm. I am excited to meet you all. Thank you."

Rishabh Shetty has done over 20 films. He has acted, directed and written scripts. Apart from ‘Kantara’, he directed a spectacular movie ‘Sa.hi.pra. shale. Kasargodu’ cast Ananth Nag, Pramod Shetty, Ramesh Bhat and many other prominent Kannada actors.

The actor has been married to Pragathi Shetty, who was a costume designer for the movie ‘Kantara’. He has two children.