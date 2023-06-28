Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rishabh Shetty awarded with 'Vishwa Shrestha Kannadiga 2023' in Paramount Theatre, USA

    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 6:33 PM IST

    Sandalwood actor cum director Rishabh Shetty was awarded with "Vishwa Shreshtha Kannadiga" in the Paramount theatre, USA. He rose to the fame by his performace as an actor/director in the movie 'Kantara'.

    Sandalwood director cum actor Rishabh Shetty recently visited Seattle, Washington in the USA, along with his wife Pragati Shetty and family.

    He received “Vishwa Shrestha Kannadiga 2023” award by the Kannadigas residing in Washington. He was felicitated by and praised by the senator for his performance in the movie, 'Kantara'.

    The senator mentioned the achievements and the contribution of the resident Kannadigas in the Washington and praised the movie 'Kantara' as an Universal film.

    “I am very happy to receive the award in the historical Paramount theater, where people like of Barrack Obama and many other celebratory figures have spoken here. Numerous musicians have given programs here. I am blessed to have received such an honour” said Rishabh, addressing the Kannadigas who had graced the occasion.

    Rishabh Shetty, his wife Pragathi Shetty and family received a warm welcome from the Kannadigas. present during the ceremony.

    The trophy is plated with gold and said to be weighing more than 5 kgs. Over 1800 Kannadigas were present during the award giving ceremony.

