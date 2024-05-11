Lifestyle

India's nuclear experiments to chess defeat, things happened on May 11

India's underground nuclear experiments

On May 11, 1998, India carried out a series of underground nuclear experiments known as Pokhran II.

Matilda of Flanders' coronation

Matilda of Flanders' coronation on May 11, 1068, was a momentous occasion not only for her, but also for the concept of queenship in medieval England.

World's oldest surviving printed book was published

The world's oldest surviving printed book, 'The Diamond Sutra', was published on May 11, 868.

Chess computer defeated world chess champion

On May 11, 1997, Deep Blue, IBM's chess computer defeated world chess champion Garry Kasparov.

SpaceX's first rocket

SpaceX launched its first Falcon 9 rocket on May 11, 2010.

First hospital in the United States

Dr. Thomas Bond and Benjamin Franklin established Pennsylvania Hospital on May 11, 1751, as the first hospital in the United States.

Constantinople was dedicated capital

On May 11, 330, Constantinople was dedicated as the capital of the Eastern Roman Empire.

