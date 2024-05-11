India's nuclear experiments to chess defeat, things happened on May 11

Lifestyle
On May 11, 1998, India carried out a series of underground nuclear experiments known as Pokhran II.
Matilda of Flanders' coronation on May 11, 1068, was a momentous occasion not only for her, but also for the concept of queenship in medieval England.
The world's oldest surviving printed book, 'The Diamond Sutra', was published on May 11, 868.
On May 11, 1997, Deep Blue, IBM's chess computer defeated world chess champion Garry Kasparov.
SpaceX launched its first Falcon 9 rocket on May 11, 2010.
Dr. Thomas Bond and Benjamin Franklin established Pennsylvania Hospital on May 11, 1751, as the first hospital in the United States.
On May 11, 330, Constantinople was dedicated as the capital of the Eastern Roman Empire.