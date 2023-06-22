Kantara Prequel: Rishab Shetty takes on new challenges; explores hometown for inspiration, check out DETAILS

The highly successful pan-Indian film Kantara is all set to get the works on floor for its prequel. Actor-Director Rishab Shetty has taken up new and strenuous challenges for the film. To serve as a viable prequel the film shall have its work cut out for it. Check out details on the upcoming prequel. By Mahalekshmi

Kantara directed by Rishab Shetty is a Kannada language South Indian film that is a blockbuster pan-Indian piece of work which took the film industries across the country by storm. The film was an ode to the cultural significance of Panjurli Daiva and its beauty has mesmerized audiences across the country. The film was a landmark and set a standard so high for how films are made and what it is to be made on.

Kantara 2: the Prequel

Titled Kantara 2, the new project on floors will be a prequel to the earlier film. It will delve into the backstory of the film, the significance of the deity and the narrative of the village itself. The plot of Kantara is being ambitiously developed by Rishab Shetty, who is currently reported to be in his hometown, exploring for inspiration. The cast and further details of the project remain unknown.



Rishab Shetty takes on challenges

He is deeply involved in the project, and is reported to have taken up intensive training in horse riding and Kalari Payattu. Rishab will be collaborating once again with composer Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematographer Arvind Kashyap. The filming is scheduled to begin in September, but an official announcement regarding final dates is still pending.

Kantara became a global box office phenomenon. Rishab Shetty served as director, writer, and actor for the film, showcasing his strong vision and in-depth knowledge as a storyteller. He was able to establish the fact that good content can transcend ant barrier and take form of a beautiful story that can be told through any medium. The audience wait eagerly for the prequel to arrive, engaging them in yet another narrative from the heartlands of India.