'Janta Janardan ki Jai...' Shivraj Singh Chauhan celebrates BJP victory in Madhya Pradesh Election 2023

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023: As BJP edges closer to a landslide majority, the incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan credited the victory to PM Modi and the people of Madhya Pradesh. He also congratulated BJP candidates for the victory.

Bhopal: The incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Sunday (Dec 3) said that "the people are most important and it is their faith" that has paid off today as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) closes in on victory. He further attributed the win to the state-beneficial policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he tweeted, " Bharat Mata ki Jai, Janta Janardan ki Jai'. Today the results of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are coming and I am confident that with the blessings of the people and the able leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Bharatiya Janata Party is going to form the government again with a full majority. Hearty congratulations to all the candidates of BJP."

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) edges closer to securing victory in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attributed the impending win to the people's trust and belief, emphasizing their paramount role in this outcome.

He tweeted, "This is a great victory of BJP in Madhya Pradesh. The immense devotion and irrefutable faith in PM Narendra Modi ji and the meetings he held here and the appeal he made to the public touched the hearts of the people and because of that these results are coming."

"Modi ji MP ke mann mein hain aur Modi ji ke mann mein MP hai. He held public rallies here and appealed to the people and that touched people's hearts. These trends are a result of that. Double-engine government properly implemented the schemes of the Central Government and the schemes that were formed here also touched people's hearts," he told reporters.

As the vote-counting process for the assembly elections began on Sunday, the ruling BJP looked ready to hold onto power in Madhya Pradesh. The saffron party was leading in 115 seats, far ahead of the Congress, which was leading in 44 seats, according to the Election Commission.

The vote-counting process for the November 17 elections for the 230-member state legislature started at 8 a.m. on Sunday. In the presence of officials and authorised agents of political parties, the EVM vote-counting process commenced following the counting of postal ballots, which took place between 8 and 8.30 am.

Narottam Mishra, the state home minister and BJP candidate from Datia, predicts that the party will win 125–150 seats. According to him, the BJP will take over as the official opposition in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in addition to Madhya Pradesh."

