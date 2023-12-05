Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Do not blame students...': Kerala High Court on CUSAT stampede

    The High Court of Kerala said that the students should not be blamed for the accident that occurred during the tech fest at CUSAT. Four people including three students were killed in a stampede at the CUSAT in Kochi.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    Kochi: The High Court of Kerala said that the students should not be blamed for the accident that occurred during the tech fest at CUSAT. The court said that the lives of four students were lost during the incident and the court does not want to blame the students for that. 

    The court thus stated that the government and the university authorities should submit a report on the current investigation. The plea was heard on the petition filed by KSU students seeking judicial inquiry on Monday. The plea was adjourned to next Thursday.

    Kerala Students Union (KSU) state president  Aloysius Xavier approached the court demanding a judicial inquiry into the CUSAT tragedy that left the whole state in grief. The KSU also alleged that the investigation in this case is not satisfactory and pointed out that no action has been taken against the guilty registrar, the youth welfare director, and the security officer. They also pointed out that the university even issued a press release with a previous ruling that the students were responsible for the accident without considering the importance of the issue.

     Four people including three students were killed in a stampede at the CUSAT in Kochi. The students within the Cochin University campus were in the midst of a live musical performance featuring the renowned singer Nikhita Gandhi.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 1:07 PM IST
