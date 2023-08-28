Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 17: Has Elvish Yadav teased audiences by hinting at participating in controversial reality show?

    An exciting update for netizens, fans and audiences who all loved Youtuber star and winner Elvish Yadav's raw and unfiltered persona in Bigg Boss OTT 2 is finally here. In his new vlog video, Elvish Yadav teases his ever-growing fanbase and ardent Bigg Boss audiences by hinting that he may go in Bigg Boss 17.

    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 9:10 AM IST

    Bigg Boss is undoubtedly one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. Right after the finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the buzz about Bigg Boss 17 started gaining momentum. The frequent query of fans has been whether Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants will participate in the TV version of the Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show. Elvish Yadav, who was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, has dropped a hint about participating on the show in his new vlog. Being a YouTuber, Elvish Yadav already had a big fanbase in the country. But it has multiplied manifolds and only increased after Bigg Boss OTT 2. Since then, his fans have been quizzing him about whether he will join politics or Bigg Boss 17.

    In a recent vlog video on his YouTube channel, Elvish finally opened up on his participation in the Salman Khan show. At first, Elvish teased about giving a hint or a clue whether he would most likely enter Bigg Boss 17. Elvish reveals to his friend (present in the video) how he might enter the Bigg Boss house. He has a feeling that the makers might get YouTubers this season. Elvish said, "Unhe maja aagaya humare saath kaam karke, ki YouTubers bhi badhiya hai."

    Elvish Yadav might have been a wildcard entrant, but he won hearts in just a short period and eventually won. Gushing about the popularity, he shares that he has been seeing numerous reels made on him. Coming back to the Bigg Boss 17 topic, Elvish said, "Public bateygi kya karna chahiye agar Bigg Boss 17 mere paas aata hai toh." He asks his fans whether they want to see him in the Bigg Boss house again or whether they want him to do another show. So, guys, it's up to you now. Do you want to see Elvish in Bigg Boss 17?

