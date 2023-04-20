Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'AI cameras and smart card driving licenses monumental for public': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    The Chief Minister was speaking at the inauguration of PVC PET-G Card Driving License and AI Safety Cameras.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 5:11 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that advanced technology is being used to ensure efficient operations and detect violations of traffic rules in the state.

    The Chief Minister was speaking at the inauguration of PVC PET-G Card Driving License and AI Safety Cameras.

    He claimed that a lot of people die on the roadways every day. "The 'Safe Kerala' project aims to stop traffic accident-related fatalities, physical impairments, and grief relief throughout the nation. In Kerala, there are 85 active squads. After the Safe Kerala programme was put into place, the number of fatalities resulting from traffic accidents slightly decreased. To check for and stop traffic offenses on public roadways, the police and the motor vehicle department conduct inspections. People eventually found these challenging. As part of it, complaints were brought up, he said.

    CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that modern technology has been utilized to facilitate movement in such a situation.

    State Transport Minister Adv Antony Raju said that fines will not be levied until May 19. People will be made aware of the new initiative that uses artificial intelligence cameras to detect traffic offences during the first month after the installation of the AI cameras.

    The Kerala Transport Department's 726 Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras started functioning on Thursday. The implementation of a completely automated traffic enforcement system will prevent the need to flag down vehicles for inspection.

    A total of 726 AI cameras have been installed on state and national highways in Kerala. The penalty for negligent drivers will be a large sum of money.
    Out of 726 cameras, 675 will be utilized to catch vehicles that don't stop after causing an accident, two-wheeler riders without helmets, and drivers without seatbelts. 25 cameras will be used to catch unlawful parking, four fixed cameras will be used to catch speeders, and 18 cameras will be used to catch those who jump red lights. To coordinate this, control rooms will be opened in each of the 14 districts.

    The Kerala government will also issue smart card driving licenses instead of the usual laminated cards, from Thursday (April 20). The Centre had directed the use of PVC PET-G cards embedded with and without microprocessor chips for the purpose. Interestingly, the smart card driving license will have seven key security features like serial number, UV emblems, guilloche pattern, micro text, hot stamped hologram, optical variable ink, and QR code. 

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2023, 5:11 PM IST
