    'People for Animals' to move Kerala HC over failure to save bear trapped in well

    People for Animals claim that fundamental measures weren't followed when tranquilizing the bear.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 4:36 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: 'People For Animals', the Non-Governmental Animal Welfare Organization, will file a case with the Kerala High Court on Friday in the bear's death earlier today. The organization wants individuals responsible for shooting illegal drugs to be brought to justice. They claim that fundamental measures weren't followed when tranquilizing the bear.

    When the forest department's attempt to remove the bear from the well was unsuccessful, it drowned in the water. While being lifted in the net, the tranquilized bear plunged into the water. Getting the bear out of the water took approximately an hour and a half. The bear's death was later verified. Allegations that the forest department's decision to save the bear was a grave error have already been made. The likelihood of the sedated bear drowning was not anticipated by the authorities. The well's depth and water level calculations both contained errors.

    To save the bear that had fallen into the well, the officials of the forest department travelled to Vellanadu early in the morning. However, many calculations were inaccurate from the start. The bear, which was clinging to the side of the well, was first captured by the forest department using a net. In the hopes that the bear would be secure in the net they had laid, the forest department made the decision to shoot sedation. However, the bear became more agitated following the anesthesia, and the rescuers' projections proved to be inaccurate. The issue was compounded by measurement errors related to the water and well depths.

    The team of forest department officials tranquilized the animal that was hanging to the wall under the direction of Dr. Alexander Jacob from the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo.  The authorities opted to tranquilize it to avoid any potential attacks, in case the bear managed to leave the well while being rescued. The officials tranquilized the animal at around 9.30 am. After being tranquilized, the animal entirely drowned in the water.

    Locals claim that the bear entered a Kannampally native's house to catch the chickens being raised there. The third hen, which the bear was about to take after catching the other two, flew onto the net that was covering the wall.

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2023, 4:37 PM IST
