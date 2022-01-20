  • Facebook
    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP announces first list of candidates, Dhami to contest from Khatima

    Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the establishment of Military Dham in Uttarakhand has also been devised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced its first list of candidates for the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022. In the list of 59 candidates, current Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will contest from the Khatima constituency in Uttarakhand. 

     

    Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Uttarakhand was designed by Bharat Ratna revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee while releasing the list. The Congress party, along with other parties, oppose the formation of the state. He further added that Uttarakhand has a considerable share in the country's security. Even under UPA, Uttarakhand was meted out with stepmotherly treatment. The state has seen the development from the last five years. 

    Joshi said the establishment of Military Dham in Uttarakhand has also been devised by the Bharatiya Janata Party government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

    Also Read Uttarakhand Election 2022: Will work for Cong, it will form govt, says expelled minister Harak Singh Rawat

    Earlier, in a high voltage drama, the BJP dismissed Harak Singh Rawat, a minister in the state administration, from the party just weeks before the Uttarakhand Assembly elections. As per party sources, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami had also written to the Governor about dismissing Rawat from the government.

    As per the BJP, Rawat has been barred from primary membership for six years due to anti-party activities. According to PTI quoted BJP officials, he had been pressing for seats for many of his family members and contacted the Congress party to enter again. 

    A day later, Rawat announced his intention to join the Congress party. Rawat, who represents the Kotdwar constituency in the state legislature, claimed that the BJP didn't even speak to him once before making such a significant decision.

    Speaking to the media, he said, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi invited him to Delhi. He was late due to traffic. Rawat said he had planned to see Joshi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, but he read that the BJP had kicked him out on social media as soon as he arrived in Delhi.

    Uttarakhand will hold an election in a single phase on February 14, with results expected on March 10.

    Video Icon