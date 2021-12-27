  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: BJP, Amarinder Singh, Dhindsa's SAD (Sanyukt) seal pre-poll alliance, to issue manifesto

    The BJP's poll in-charge for Punjab, Shekhawat, announced that a joint committee comprising of two leaders from each party would be formed to finalise a seat-sharing deal.

    Team Newsable
    Punjab, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 3:40 PM IST
    Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat revealed on Monday that the Punjab Lok Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) had allied for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. Captain Amarinder Singh, former Chief Minister of Punjab and leader of the Punjab Lok Congress, visited Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his house in New Delhi. JP Nadda, the national president of the BJP, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the in-charge of the Punjab BJP, were also present at the meeting.

    Shekhawat told the reporters after the meeting that it was determined that the BJP, Singh's party, and Dhindsa's party would contest the next Punjab assembly elections together. The BJP's poll in-charge for Punjab, Shekhawat, announced that a joint committee comprising of two leaders from each party would be formed to finalise a seat-sharing deal.

    It should be mentioned that Captain Amarinder Singh, the former Chief Minister of Punjab, joined forces with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in preparation for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: Capt Amarinder Singh announces alliance with BJP; seat-sharing yet to be decided

    Singh, who recently quit the Congress party to create the Punjab Lok Congress, met with senior BJP leader and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to explore the formation of an alliance between the two parties. Following a successful discussion, Captain Amarinder Singh remarked, "We're ready, and we'll win this election. Seat sharing will be determined seat by seat, with winnability having a preference. We are certain that we will win this election."

    The declaration comes a day after the BJP's electoral headquarters in Jalandhar, Punjab, was launched by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Shekhawat said after the inauguration that both the Gandhi family of the Congress and the Badals of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had devastated the state.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2021, 3:40 PM IST
