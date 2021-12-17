  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: Capt Amarinder Singh announces alliance with BJP; seat-sharing yet to be decided

    

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Punjab, First Published Dec 17, 2021, 6:10 PM IST
    Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday in preparation for the forthcoming Punjab Assembly elections.
    Singh, who recently left the Congress party to form his party, the Punjab Lok Congress, met with senior BJP leader and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss forming an alliance between the two parties.

    Following a negotiation breakthrough, Captain Amarinder Singh stated, "We are prepared, and we will win this election. Seat sharing will be decided on a seat-by-seat basis, with winnability taking precedence. We are quite certain that we will win this election."

    Meanwhile, Shekhawat informed the press, "After seven rounds of negotiations, I can now affirm that the BJP and the Punjab Lok Congress would campaign jointly in the next Punjab Assembly elections. Seat sharing and other issues will be addressed later."

    Amarinder Singh and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the BJP's in-charge of the Punjab Assembly elections, had lunch on December 7 at the former's house.

    Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had stated that the BJP was in negotiations with Singh and erstwhile Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa to create an alliance with their respective parties ahead of the state assembly elections.

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2021, 6:10 PM IST
