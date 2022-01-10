  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: Actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood joins Congress

    Malvika Sood, speaking on occasion, stated that she entered politics to commit herself to serving the people. Sood joined the party in the presence of Sidhu and state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Jan 10, 2022, 6:59 PM IST
    Actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood will run for the Congress party in the Punjab elections. On February 14, Punjab will vote in a single round. On March 10, the votes will be tallied. The actor, whose performance during the Covid crisis gained him widespread acclaim, has stated his support for his sister. The Congress' Punjab unit chairman, Navjot Singh Sidhu, called the move a "game-changer" ahead of the state elections.

    Malvika Sood, speaking on occasion, stated that she entered politics to commit herself to serving the people. Sood joined the party in the presence of Sidhu and state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

    Further, Sidhu stated that it is uncommon for a party leader and the chief minister to visit someone's home to award honours together, and she deserves it. "In the cricketing world, that is dubbed a game-changer," Sidhu remarked of Malvika Sood's joining the Congress. He stated that she is a young and intelligent lady and that her education as a software engineer will benefit her in the future. The event took place at the Sood house in Punjab's Moga region, where the actor announced last November that his sister would enter politics.

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: Bhagwat Mann likely to become AAP's chief ministerial face, say sources

    The Punjab Youth Congress posted a photo of Navjot Sidhu with Sonu Sood with the comment, "Picture of the day- 'Punjab prepares for the future.'

     

    Sonu Sood stated in November last year that his sister would run for office, but he was tight-lipped about the party she would represent. The Congress won an absolute majority with 77 seats in the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, deposing the SAD-BJP government after ten years in office. With 20 seats in the 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly, the Aam Aadmi Party finished second.

    Also Read | Punjab Elections 2022: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s appointment as state icon of Punjab removed by ECI

