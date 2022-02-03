Goa Election 2022: Kejriwal urges BJP, Congress, other Oppn workers to vote for AAP for state's better future

"BJP, Congress, and other party workers do not need to leave their organisations to join AAP. But I have a request: vote for broom (AAP symbol) in this Assembly election for the sake of your children's and Goa's future. Please forget your party this time," Kejriwal said.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party, asked BJP, Congress, and other opposition party members to vote for AAP in the forthcoming Goa Assembly elections on Thursday. In an impassioned plea to rival party members, Kejriwal urged they should not abandon their parties but vote for his party for a brighter future for their children and people. For the sake of a better future, the Delhi Chief Minister has encouraged the other party workers to forget their party for the time being.

"BJP, Congress, and other party workers do not need to leave their organisations to join AAP. But I have a request: vote for broom (AAP symbol) in this Assembly election for the sake of your children's and Goa's future. Please forget your party this time," Kejriwal said, according to ANI.

Kejriwal made the remarks while campaigning for his party in Goa ahead of the forthcoming elections.Earlier, Kejriwal's party candidates signed a formal document and pledged to remain faithful to the party on Wednesday. The candidates also promised to work honestly if elected in the future elections. Amit Palekar, a Goa chief ministerial contender, delivered the oath to all candidates.

On the occasion, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal stated that all of our candidates are honest, however this affidavit is required to ensure voters that these candidates are honest.

"Our candidates will distribute copy of the signed affidavit to each home in their district. By doing so, we provide voters the ability to initiate a breach of trust lawsuit against our candidates if they break the provisions of the affidavit," Kejriwal stated in Goa. He went on to say that everyone is allowed to look into candidates' backgrounds and that there isn't a single incident of dishonesty. Goa will hold Assembly elections on February 14. The ballots will be counted on March 10. The AAP will run candidates in all 40 seats in the Goa Assembly elections for the second time.

