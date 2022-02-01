Goa Election 2022: Kejriwal says if not voting for AAP, people are indirectly voting for BJP

Kejriwal said people need to be aware that if they're not voting for AAP, they're indirectly voting for BJP as people of Goa have only two options in front of them.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that if people are not voting for AAP, then they are indirectly voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party. He also added that the people of Goa only have two options in front of them, either it is Bharatiya Janata Party or AAP.

In Goa, ahead of Assembly elections 2022, speaking to the media, he said he has heard that many BJP workers are contesting on Congress' ticket, like in Salcete area, so that they can join BJP later. Kejriwal said people need to be aware that if they're not voting for AAP, they're indirectly voting for BJP as people of Goa have only two options in front of them.

Kejriwal arrived in Goa for a four-day campaign. Speaking to the media after arriving in Panaji, Kejriwal stated that when citizens voted for Congress in the past, the elected MLAs joined the BJP. He emphasised that voting for AAP ensures a 'clean administration in Goa.'

Meanwhile, Amit Palekar will be the party's chief ministerial candidate in the Goa Assembly elections. The party intends to run for all 40 seats. It will stand in opposition to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party-Shiv Sena alliance.

If elected, the Aam Aadmi Party would undertake a 13-point plan for Goa, including education, health, trade and industry, livelihood, mining, and infrastructure. The AAP has also proposed a monthly 'unemployment compensation' of Rs 3,000 for Goans and the assurance of land rights for excluded families.

On February 14, the 40-member Goa Assembly will go to the polls. Aside from the incumbent BJP, other parties in the race include the Congress, AAP, and Trinamool Congress (TMC). The results of the Goa Assembly elections in 2022 will be announced on March 10, together with those of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Manipur.

Also Read | Goa Election 2022 Exclusive: CM Pramod Sawant on how 'double engine' govt powered development

Also Read | Goa Election 2022: Amit Palekar to be AAP's chief ministerial candidate, announces Arvind Kejriwal