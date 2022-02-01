  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Goa Election 2022: Kejriwal says if not voting for AAP, people are indirectly voting for BJP

    Kejriwal said people need to be aware that if they're not voting for AAP, they're indirectly voting for BJP as people of Goa have only two options in front of them.

    Goa Election 2022 Kejriwal says if not voting for AAP people are indirectly voting for BJP gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Panaji, First Published Feb 1, 2022, 5:10 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that if people are not voting for AAP, then they are indirectly voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party. He also added that the people of Goa only have two options in front of them, either it is Bharatiya Janata Party or AAP. 

    In Goa, ahead of Assembly elections 2022, speaking to the media, he said he has heard that many BJP workers are contesting on Congress' ticket, like in Salcete area, so that they can join BJP later. Kejriwal said people need to be aware that if they're not voting for AAP, they're indirectly voting for BJP as people of Goa have only two options in front of them.

    Kejriwal arrived in Goa for a four-day campaign. Speaking to the media after arriving in Panaji, Kejriwal stated that when citizens voted for Congress in the past, the elected MLAs joined the BJP. He emphasised that voting for AAP ensures a 'clean administration in Goa.'

    Meanwhile, Amit Palekar will be the party's chief ministerial candidate in the Goa Assembly elections. The party intends to run for all 40 seats. It will stand in opposition to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party-Shiv Sena alliance.

    If elected, the Aam Aadmi Party would undertake a 13-point plan for Goa, including education, health, trade and industry, livelihood, mining, and infrastructure. The AAP has also proposed a monthly 'unemployment compensation' of Rs 3,000 for Goans and the assurance of land rights for excluded families.

    On February 14, the 40-member Goa Assembly will go to the polls. Aside from the incumbent BJP, other parties in the race include the Congress, AAP, and Trinamool Congress (TMC). The results of the Goa Assembly elections in 2022 will be announced on March 10, together with those of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Manipur.

    Also Read | Goa Election 2022 Exclusive: CM Pramod Sawant on how 'double engine' govt powered development

    Also Read | Goa Election 2022: Amit Palekar to be AAP's chief ministerial candidate, announces Arvind Kejriwal

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2022, 5:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Election 2022 Charanjit Singh Channi declares assets worth Rs 9 dot 44 crore gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Charanjit Singh Channi declares assets worth Rs 9.44 crore

    Punjab Election 2022: If AAP wins, no new tax to be imposed in Punjab, promises Arvind Kejriwal - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: If AAP wins, no new tax to be imposed in Punjab, promises Arvind Kejriwal

    UP Election 2022: 'If SP comes to power, RLD's Jayant bhai would be out', says Amit Shah - ADT

    UP Election 2022: 'If SP comes to power, RLD's Jayant bhai would be out', says Amit Shah

    Anil Deshmukh mentions Sachin Vaze's denial in fresh bail plea - ADT

    Anil Deshmukh mentions Sachin Waze's denial in fresh bail plea

    Punjab Election 2022: State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu files nomination from Amritsar East - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu files nomination from Amritsar East

    Recent Stories

    What corporate sector thinks of Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2022

    What India Inc thinks of Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2022

    Union Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces highest ever sports budget of INR 3,062.60 crore-ayh

    Budget 2022: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces highest ever sports budget of INR 3,062.60 crore

    Dusan Vlahovic, Dele Alli and more - top 10 most expensive football transfers of January 2022 winter window

    Dusan Vlahovic, Dele Alli and more - top 10 most expensive football transfers of January 2022 winter window

    Punjab Election 2022 Charanjit Singh Channi declares assets worth Rs 9 dot 44 crore gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Charanjit Singh Channi declares assets worth Rs 9.44 crore

    UP Election 2022: SP releases list of 10 candidates; six Lucknow seats contestants declared-dnm

    UP Election 2022: SP releases list of 10 candidates; six Lucknow seats contestants declared

    Recent Videos

    Budget 2022: Confederation on Indian Industries CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget-ycb

    Budget 2022: CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is a team that is difficult to beat even when we don't play well - Manuel Marquez on NorthEast United win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is a team that is difficult to beat even when we don't play well - Manuel Marquez

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs HFC: NorthEast United has to work harder to achieve the results - Khalid Jamil on Hyderabad FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United has to work harder to achieve the results - Khalid Jamil on Hyderabad FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 77): Five-star Hyderabad FC, Bartholomew Ogbeche flatten NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 77): Five-star Hyderabad FC, Bartholomew Ogbeche flatten NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss

    Video Icon
    x
    live blog image

    Presenting Sponsor
    sponsor image 1sponsor image 2