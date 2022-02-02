Goa Election 2022: AAP candidates sign affidavits, pledge not to take bribes or defect

The Aam Aadmi Party's 39 election candidates in Goa submitted papers on Wednesday pledging that they will not join any other party after the poll and not take bribes. The election candidates took the oath in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener, who came to Goa on Tuesday on a four-day visit. On Wednesday morning, the candidates swore an oath of devotion to their party and a pledge to avoid corruption at a hotel in Dona Paula.

Speaking to reporters at the occasion, Kejriwal stated that all candidates had signed an affidavit. He stated that if elected, they will work honestly, not take bribes, not indulge in corruption, and not quit the AAP to join another party.

"We have picked our applicants with care. We have confirmed that they are truthful and have a good reputation. They are all excellent options. So, why do we require this affidavit? You should not only be truthful but you should also be seen to be truthful. You have to persuade people that candidates can be trustworthy," Kejriwal remarked.

He stated that copies of the affidavits would be delivered to voters in the relevant candidates' constituencies. He added that with the help of testimonies, one could file a lawsuit if the candidate is dishonest or switch party. The AAP is contesting the Goa legislative assembly elections for the second time after failing to win in 2017. It has candidates running in 39 of Goa's 40 seats. Amit Palekar, a lawyer and political newcomer, has been named the party's chief ministerial candidate in Goa.

Also Read | Goa Election 2022: Kejriwal says if not voting for AAP, people are indirectly voting for BJP

Also Read | Goa Election 2022: ‘Fight between dishonesty and character’, Sena on Parrikar’s son contesting as independent