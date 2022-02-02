  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Goa Election 2022: AAP candidates sign affidavits, pledge not to take bribes or defect

    On Wednesday morning, the AAP candidates swore an oath of devotion to their party and a pledge to avoid corruption at a hotel in Dona Paula.

    Goa Election 2022 AAP candidates sign affidavits pledge not to take bribes or defect gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Panaji, First Published Feb 2, 2022, 2:48 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Aam Aadmi Party's 39 election candidates in Goa submitted papers on Wednesday pledging that they will not join any other party after the poll and not take bribes. The election candidates took the oath in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener, who came to Goa on Tuesday on a four-day visit. On Wednesday morning, the candidates swore an oath of devotion to their party and a pledge to avoid corruption at a hotel in Dona Paula.

    Speaking to reporters at the occasion, Kejriwal stated that all candidates had signed an affidavit. He stated that if elected, they will work honestly, not take bribes, not indulge in corruption, and not quit the AAP to join another party.

    "We have picked our applicants with care. We have confirmed that they are truthful and have a good reputation. They are all excellent options. So, why do we require this affidavit? You should not only be truthful but you should also be seen to be truthful. You have to persuade people that candidates can be trustworthy," Kejriwal remarked.

    He stated that copies of the affidavits would be delivered to voters in the relevant candidates' constituencies. He added that with the help of testimonies, one could file a lawsuit if the candidate is dishonest or switch party. The AAP is contesting the Goa legislative assembly elections for the second time after failing to win in 2017. It has candidates running in 39 of Goa's 40 seats. Amit Palekar, a lawyer and political newcomer, has been named the party's chief ministerial candidate in Goa.

    Also Read | Goa Election 2022: Kejriwal says if not voting for AAP, people are indirectly voting for BJP

    Also Read | Goa Election 2022: ‘Fight between dishonesty and character’, Sena on Parrikar’s son contesting as independent

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2022, 2:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022: Don't want to be Hema Malini, says RLD head Jayant Chaudhary on BJP's offer

    UP Election 2022: Don't want to be Hema Malini, says RLD head Jayant Chaudhary on BJP's offer

    UP Election 2022 Congress decides to field no candidate against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav Shivpal Yadav gcw

    UP Election 2022: Congress decides to field no candidate against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav

    UP Election 2022 BSP chief Mayawati to kick off poll campaign in Agra on February 2 gcw

    UP Election 2022: BSP chief Mayawati to kick off poll campaign in Agra on February 2

    UP Election 2022: Ink thrown at Kanhaiya Kumar at Congress office in Lucknow - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Ink thrown at Kanhaiya Kumar at Congress office in Lucknow

    Goa Election 2022 Kejriwal says if not voting for AAP people are indirectly voting for BJP gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Kejriwal says if not voting for AAP, people are indirectly voting for BJP

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022: Don't want to be Hema Malini, says RLD head Jayant Chaudhary on BJP's offer

    UP Election 2022: Don't want to be Hema Malini, says RLD head Jayant Chaudhary on BJP's offer

    UP Election 2022 Congress decides to field no candidate against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav Shivpal Yadav gcw

    UP Election 2022: Congress decides to field no candidate against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav

    MHA shares Dos and Don'ts to protect your mobile phone from threats

    MHA shares Dos and Don'ts to protect your mobile phone from threats

    North Korean leader Kim jong Un wife ri sol ju appears in public after 5 months gcw

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s wife Ri Sol Ju appears in public after 5 months

    Kunchacko Boban shown as postman in Karnataka textbooks; here's how the Mollywood actor reacted RCB

    Kunchacko Boban shown as postman in Karnataka textbooks; here's how the Mollywood actor reacted

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs OFC: Odisha FC needs to learn how to finish the matches - Kino Sanchez on FC Goa draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC needs to learn how to finish the matches - Kino Sanchez on FC Goa draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs OFC: Some of FC Goa players need to step up a bit and try to give more - Derrick Pereira on Odisha FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Some of FC Goa players need to step up a bit and try to give more - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 78): Late Alexander Jesuraj strike helps FC Goa level with Odisha FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 78): Late Alexander Jesuraj strike helps FC Goa level with Odisha FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Sunil Jakhar puts Congress in a spot; claims Channi made CM with support of 2 MLAs

    Punjab Election 2022: Sunil Jakhar puts Congress in a spot; claims Channi made CM with support of 2 MLAs

    Video Icon
    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD-dnm

    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD

    Video Icon