'INDIA alliance is intact': Akhilesh Yadav's big assurance amidst rumours of rift

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav dismissed rumours of a rift in the INDIA bloc, affirming its unity and purpose to counter the BJP. While some leaders voiced concerns over leadership and clarity, Yadav emphasized commitment to the alliance, urging collective decisions for future strategies.

Amid growing concerns about internal differences within the INDIA bloc, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday firmly dismissed speculations of discord, stating that the alliance remains united. Confidently addressing the issue, Yadav remarked, “The INDIA alliance is intact.”

Highlighting the purpose of the alliance, Yadav added, “The INDIA alliance was created to unite regional parties against the BJP. The Samajwadi Party is committed to strengthening this partnership and will stand firmly with other parties opposing the BJP.”



Yadav’s reassurance comes at a time when mixed signals have emerged from other leaders within the bloc. Congress MP Manish Tewari emphasized the alliance’s broader mission, saying, “The INDIA alliance was formed to safeguard the country’s soul, not just for the Lok Sabha elections. It achieved a strong performance, which challenged the BJP’s dominance in several regions. The future direction of the alliance will be collectively decided by all its leaders.”, reported TOI.

However, not all voices within the bloc shared the same optimism. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, responding to media queries, said, “To my knowledge, no specific time frame was set for the INDIA alliance. Unfortunately, without regular meetings, there is no clarity about its leadership, agenda, or continuity. Perhaps after the Delhi elections, it would be wise for all stakeholders to convene and decide whether the alliance was limited to parliamentary elections or has a broader role.”

Adding to the conversation, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut expressed concerns about Congress’s role in maintaining the bloc’s unity. “I agree with Omar Abdullah’s observations. While we delivered promising results in the Lok Sabha elections, as the largest stakeholder, Congress had the responsibility to maintain unity and chart a clear path forward,” Raut said.

He further added, “Leaders like Omar Abdullah, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, and Arvind Kejriwal are questioning the alliance’s existence now.” Addressing reporters, Raut clarified, “The MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) was formed for assembly polls, and the INDIA bloc for the Lok Sabha elections. Local body elections are about empowering party workers and strengthening grassroots organizations. I never said the INDIA bloc or the MVA should be dissolved.”



Meanwhile, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal distanced himself from tying the upcoming Delhi assembly elections to the INDIA bloc, stating, “The Delhi elections are a direct contest between the AAP and BJP, not the INDIA bloc.” Despite this, Kejriwal expressed gratitude to leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, and Uddhav Thackeray for their support.

The mixed responses from alliance leaders have raised questions about the bloc’s future.

