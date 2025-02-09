Prashant Bhushan blames Arvind Kejriwal for AAP's downfall in Delhi, shares old open letter

Expelled AAP co-founder Prashant Bhushan has held Arvind Kejriwal responsible for the party's poor performance in the Delhi Assembly elections. The lawyer accused Kejriwal of turning AAP into a 'supremo-dominated' and 'corrupt' organization.

Sacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) co-founder Prashant Bhushan on Sunday held Arvind Kejriwal responsible for the party's poor performance in the Delhi Assembly elections.

The lawyer accused Kejriwal of turning AAP into a 'supremo-dominated' and 'corrupt' organization. In a post on X, Bhushan alleged that Kejriwal built a Rs 45 crore 'sheesh mahal' for himself, traveled in luxury cars, and dismissed detailed policy reports prepared by the expert committees.

Prashant Bhushan's X post read, "Kejriwal is largely responsible for AAP’s Delhi debacle. A party formed for alternative politics, which was supposed to be transparent, accountable, and democratic, was quickly transformed by Arvind into a supremo-dominated, non-transparent, and corrupt party." He added that Kejriwal abandoned the Lokpal initiative and removed the party’s internal Lokpal, shifting focus to bluster and propaganda instead of governance.

Bhushan also mentioned his 2015 open letter to Kejriwal in his social media post. The letter was written by Bhushan after his expulsion from AAP alongside activist Yogendra Yadav when he had warned that the dream of clean politics could become a 'nightmare' under Kejriwal’s leadership.

"You think if you deliver on governance, people will forget what you’ve done to the party… but the dream we started for clean and principled politics was much bigger," Bhushan had cautioned in his letter.

In Delhi Assembly elections, BJP secured a historic win, returning to power after 27 years, while AAP’s seat count dropped dramatically from 62 to just 22.

