    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slams BJP-led MP govt after journalists forced to stripped

    The incident happened on April 2 in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district. However, it was discovered now when the image of semi-nude journalists surfaced on social media.
     

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 8, 2022, 1:43 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday lashed out at the Madhya Pradesh government after an image of journalists who were forced to be stripped at a police station surfaced on the internet. 

    Gandhi tweeted that the fourth pillar of democracy ‍was dismantled in the lockup. 

     

    He stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party government is scared of the truth. He tweeted in Hindi, either sit on the government's lap and sing their praises or go to jail.  

    The incident happened on April 2 in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district. However, it was discovered now when the image of semi-nude journalists surfaced on social media.

    The journalist and activists were protesting the arrest of the theatre artist Neeraj Kunder. As per police, Kunder made obscene comments against the BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla and his son, Guru Dutt.

    President of Congress' Odisha unit, Niranjan Patnaik, too slammed the BJP's MP government-led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, alleging that police forced them to strip, "reason they were exposing scams the of the BJP MLA." He further tweeted that it is their responsibility to uncover the truth.

     

    Following the same, the Congress leader Ajay Singh named the incident a direct attack on the "democracy's fourth estate." He added that the behaviour of the police toward the journalist doesn't only reflect the terror of the police but also the BJP government's treatment of the media fraternity and its thinking.

    On chief minister Chouhan's direction, senior police officers at the station with jurisdiction-in-charge Manoj Soni and sub-inspector Abhishek Singh were removed from field duty, as the images sparked an uproar.

    Meantime, Soni refused all claims made by the journalist that police abused all eight. 

    Soni stated that the journalist's clothes were taken off for checking, and it was normal. They were not harmed at the police station. Additionally, the arrested person created a stir, reasoning they took them into custody. 
     

