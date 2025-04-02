Lifestyle

Ram Navami 2025: Look Younger with Tanisha Mukherjee's 9 Saree Styles

High Demand Silk Saree

Silk sarees remain in demand every year. You too can choose such a bordered work silk saree in a vibrant color like Tanisha. This saree can be the best choice for Navratri puja.

Royal Golden Base Kanjivaram Saree

At a party, you can add royalty to your look by wearing a black-golden Kanjivaram saree like Tanisha Mukherjee. Team up such a saree with a gold blouse. 

Chiffon Fully White Saree

Similar sarees can be purchased on georgette and chiffon fabric. Wear this type of saree with a heavy work pearl blouse. This will make you a completely glamorous diva.

Multi Color Shade Chiffon Saree

You will find such a plain multi-color shade chiffon saree for Rs 800-1000. Wear it with a noodle strip blouse like Tanisha. This will give you a very sexy look.

Printed Work Georgette Saree

The actress has worn a printed work georgette saree with a heavy blouse. You can also take inspiration from this. This type of look always looks classic.

Fancy Ruffled Saree Design

Ruffle sarees never go out of fashion. You can also get a classic look by choosing this type of fancy ruffled saree design. Wear a contrasting blouse like Tanisha with it.

Golden Zari Work Banarasi Saree

If you don't like heavy sarees then choose this. The actress has teamed it up with a pastel colored fancy blouse. This golden zari work Banarasi saree looks very bold. 

Ready to Wear Silver Saree

You will look very beautiful when you wear such a ready-to-wear silver saree with a bralette blouse. High bun and settle makeup will add to it. Must try it once.

