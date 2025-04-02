Ram Navami 2025: Look Younger with Tanisha Mukherjee's 9 Saree Styles

Lifestyle
Silk sarees remain in demand every year. You too can choose such a bordered work silk saree in a vibrant color like Tanisha. This saree can be the best choice for Navratri puja.
At a party, you can add royalty to your look by wearing a black-golden Kanjivaram saree like Tanisha Mukherjee. Team up such a saree with a gold blouse.
Similar sarees can be purchased on georgette and chiffon fabric. Wear this type of saree with a heavy work pearl blouse. This will make you a completely glamorous diva.
You will find such a plain multi-color shade chiffon saree for Rs 800-1000. Wear it with a noodle strip blouse like Tanisha. This will give you a very sexy look.
The actress has worn a printed work georgette saree with a heavy blouse. You can also take inspiration from this. This type of look always looks classic.
Ruffle sarees never go out of fashion. You can also get a classic look by choosing this type of fancy ruffled saree design. Wear a contrasting blouse like Tanisha with it.
If you don't like heavy sarees then choose this. The actress has teamed it up with a pastel colored fancy blouse. This golden zari work Banarasi saree looks very bold.
You will look very beautiful when you wear such a ready-to-wear silver saree with a bralette blouse. High bun and settle makeup will add to it. Must try it once.
Helsinki to Madrid: Discover World's Top 10 Happiest Cities
Navratri Fasting Mango Pickle: Easy and Delicious Recipe
10 NASA approved indoor plants for air purification
How to Make Rava Dosa Batter for Crispy, Crunchy Taste